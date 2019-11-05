Quantcast
Trump bashed for tweeting out ‘deranged’ military threat against Mexico: ‘You must be nervous’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump suggested that he might send troops into Mexico to fight drug cartels, and other social media users were confused.

The president told Mexico via Twitter that he would send U.S. forces south of the border if the government asked for help, after a family with ties to Utah was killed in a gun battle near their home between the Chihuahua and Sonora cartels.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing,” Trump tweeted.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters,” he added, “the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

The policy seemed to be at odds to the president’s recent withdrawal of troops from Syria, and other Twitter users wondered what had changed Trump’s mind.

