Trump bashed for tweeting out ‘deranged’ military threat against Mexico: ‘You must be nervous’

President Donald Trump suggested that he might send troops into Mexico to fight drug cartels, and other social media users were confused.

The president told Mexico via Twitter that he would send U.S. forces south of the border if the government asked for help, after a family with ties to Utah was killed in a gun battle near their home between the Chihuahua and Sonora cartels.

“A wonderful family and friends from Utah got caught between two vicious drug cartels, who were shooting at each other, with the result being many great American people killed, including young children, and some missing,” Trump tweeted.

“If Mexico needs or requests help in cleaning out these monsters,” he added, “the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army!”

….monsters, the United States stands ready, willing & able to get involved and do the job quickly and effectively. The great new President of Mexico has made this a big issue, but the cartels have become so large and powerful that you sometimes need an army to defeat an army! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2019

The policy seemed to be at odds to the president’s recent withdrawal of troops from Syria, and other Twitter users wondered what had changed Trump’s mind.

So you like some fear-mongering with your covfefe? — Francis Banancis (@Headfullofnigh1) November 5, 2019

Let me write that down, Trump… “You SOMETIMES need an army to defeat an army.” That’s deep, Trump. Mine is better though…”Having a BRAIN is ESSENTIAL in order to call yourself a STABLE GENIUS.” — Heather Quenault (@HQuenault) November 5, 2019

That was not the story they told on the news this morning. I thought they were living in Mexico and going shopping and to visit family in Arizona 🤔 — kim lawrence (@kimba57) November 5, 2019

Oh now we are going to sell our military services to Mexico as well? — Rossi (@Jaleaha18) November 5, 2019

A weak and tiny man recently abandoned his nation’s allies and sataed, “No more endless wars!” We have no confidence you’d actually back Mexico beyond words typed by your greasy little sausage fingers. — Surreal Donald Trump (@CapableThinker) November 5, 2019

Saber rattling by you is irony defined. — judasgoatagain (@judasgoatagain) November 5, 2019

So, Trump wants to invade another country? Just one more example of his warped, deranged mind, desiring to be like the dictators that he desires to be. — DNAMAN (@dnajack) November 5, 2019

OMG you’re carting out the “caravan” tweets? Damn you must be really nervous about today’s elections! I remember what happened last election when you tweeted about caravans, do you? A very Big Blue Wave hit then, so you go right ahead & tweet while we #VoteBlue #VOTE #VOTE #VOTE — Cindy Curry (@BigCin625) November 5, 2019

Hold up Tweety McGee …..I thought we weren't getting involved in endless bores anymore? Getting into a war now is not going to save your sorry ass — Nurse Andi (@Andrea__Linder) November 5, 2019

I thought Donald Trump was all about America Alone and didn't want to get into any wars – he said that about Kurdish people. But yet Donald Trump said he is waiting a call to get into a war with drug cartels. Will Trump be more successful with that than his Southern Border Wall?? — Silver Eagle (@SandDollar04) November 5, 2019

So much for not sending American troops to fight foreign wars. That is what you were running around yelling and screaming like a maniac about last month, wasn’t it — Jean L.P. Jaurès 🇺🇸🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@larsp2740) November 5, 2019