Trump was ‘in denial’ he would be impeached — until he watched TV yesterday: CNN reporter

On Thursday’s edition of CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” White House correspondent Boris Sanchez said that President Donald Trump believed for weeks that Democrats were not really going to go through with impeachment — but after watching the House Judiciary Committee testimony on Wednesday, he finally realized they were serious.

“Is it clear how the president is handling this behind closed doors?” asked Cooper.

“Well, for weeks we’ve been hearing that the president has sort of been in denial about all of this, that he did not actually believe that Democrats in the house would vote to impeach him,” said Sanchez. “We’re actually told that he’s come to terms with that reality in part because he was watching testimony yesterday as he was returning from a NATO leaders meeting in London.”

“The president was asked today if he believed that being impeached would tarnish his legacy,” added Sanchez. “He said he did not because it’s all a hoax.”

