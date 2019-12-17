Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House
Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.
On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020:
And here’s a poll of Dems in trump districts that shows the race within the margin. This would appear to be a pretty good result for Dems. pic.twitter.com/sLUIFVOeRB
