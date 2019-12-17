Trump’s campaign manager once again accidentally publishes poll showing Democrats are on track to keep the House

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale tried to threaten Democrats off of impeachment by posting a private poll of the race for freshman Rep. Kendra Horn (D-OK), which actually suggested vulnerable Democrats were largely on track to keep their seats.

On Thursday, Parscale released a new poll that more broadly covers Democrats in swing districts — but once again the results, showing Democrats within 3 points of Republicans on the generic ballot, clearly indicated that Democrats are strong favorites to keep the House in 2020:

And here’s a poll of Dems in trump districts that shows the race within the margin. This would appear to be a pretty good result for Dems. pic.twitter.com/sLUIFVOeRB — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2019

Commenters on social media noticed, and swiftly mocked Parscale for failing to draw conclusions from his own poll — and others pointing out glaring flaws in the poll’s methodology that suggests it’s hard to draw conclusions of any sort from it anyway:

Yep. If these numbers hold, Democrats keep the House majority. — Anthony Chergosky (@achergosky) December 17, 2019

So that's an average of 30 voters per CD? That does not seem like a great sample size. — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 17, 2019

Same polling firm that said dems would lose a dozen seats in 2018.. — Calling Out Liars (@OuttingLiars) December 17, 2019

But, DJT has seen incredible numbers! — Political MoneyLine (@pml_tray) December 17, 2019

I don’t understand regurgitating propaganda from pollsters who don’t know how to poll . — SMT (@inconspicuous) December 17, 2019

