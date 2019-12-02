Trump’s disregard for reality could result in his refusal to leave office after losing in 2020: NYT columnist

“Russia attacked our elections and Russia is attacking our ally Ukraine, over 13,000 Ukrainians have died, but Tucker Carlson and the Republican Party have made this Faustian bargain they will burn everything down for Trump,” Ali explained.
Ali suggested Ronald Reagan would join the Democratic Party if he were still alive.
“But to answer your question Don, why they’re doing this, it is very deliberate, they’re not stupid,” Ali said. “The point is to exhaust us. To exhaust us with disinformation and leave Americans confused. Authoritarianism 101: attack the truth.”
Ali then wondered what would happen if Trump lost re-election in 2020.
“If the election is close, he’ll say it was invalid, everyone was against me,” he said. “Maybe or maybe not I’ll leave, the Republican base come with me, I’m your leader.”
“That’s what people aren’t preparing for, what happens if he doesn’t leave and how much will the Republicans burn down for Trump,” he said.
“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.
