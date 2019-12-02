Fox News’ Tucker Carlson blasted for once again siding with Russia against the United States

On Monday, Fox News personality Tucker Carlson said he was siding with the Russian Federation against American foreign policy interests.

“I should say for the record that I’m totally opposed to these sanctions and I don’t think we should be at war with Russia and I think we should probably take the side of Russia if we have to choose between Russia and Ukraine,” said Carlson.

Carlson made a similar comment on his show last Monday, but attempted to walk it back by claiming he was just kidding.

But then he did it again.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Remember last week when Tucker said he's rooting for Russia? Well here he is tonight defending Putin and saying "for all his faults" at least he doesn't hate America as much as people on MSNBC do pic.twitter.com/W7FsyUfhhx — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) December 3, 2019

"Tucker Carlson" actually translates to "Useful Idiot" in Russian https://t.co/k9AQDCD9Ns — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) December 3, 2019

Someone tell me the difference between tucker on fox and RT. pic.twitter.com/Oad1oUU7Xp — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 3, 2019

Tucker is still shilling for Russia.https://t.co/mFMl0tALMs — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) December 3, 2019

Tucker Carlson wants to know what makes Vladimir Putin so bad pic.twitter.com/HjTxdoolJm — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 3, 2019

Tonight, Tucker Carlson stated he does not believe Russia should be sanctioned, that he would side with Russia over Ukraine, and lastly, asked, “what makes Putin so bad?” Fox News is not even trying to hide it anymore. They are state media for the Russian Republicans. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 3, 2019

Tucker Carlson says USA should side with Russia, the country that attacked our elections and wants to weaken US here and abroad, over Ukraine, an ally that has lost over 13,000 fighting Russia. Like I said, Republicans will bring it all down for Trump, their blunt instrument. — Wajahat "Abu Khadija" Ali (@WajahatAli) December 3, 2019

Tucker Carlson sure does love Russia these days. https://t.co/Q0UZmEUsWR — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) December 3, 2019

Kids, there was really a time when a conservative saying stuff like this was unthinkable. You might as well have suggested that Tucker Carlson has four heads.https://t.co/iydSmbJGzn — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) December 3, 2019

The further Tucker falls the more he looks like he's inflating like a bad kid in Willie Wonka's Chocolate Works. https://t.co/2Imr5W3SSN — Schooley (@Rschooley) December 3, 2019

This time, don’t believe Tucker if he says again he was joking. https://t.co/EoPqHvHZgZ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 3, 2019