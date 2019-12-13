Trump’s mental derangement suggests he experienced abuse in childhood: psychiatrist

President Donald Trump’s outlandish behavior is the result of childhood trauma that he has not worked through, “Couples Therapy” star Dr. Jenn Mann told TMZ.
“One, he’s someone who gets triggered easily,” she explained. “Two, he has terrible impulse control, very poor impulse control. Developmentally, his ability to control his impulses … he’s almost like a young child.”
“Take me back to the childhood, what do you think caused this?” the reporter asked. “What caused — this?”
“Well look, it could be any kind of verbal abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, a lack of boundaries in a family,” she replied. “If you come from a family where it’s appropriate, you think, to insult a 16-year-old or pick on someone, you’re going to do it in your life and other areas,” she said, apparently referring to Trump’s attacks on Greta Thunberg.
