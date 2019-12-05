Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s promises on manufacturing jobs have collapsed — all thanks to his trade war

Published

1 min ago

on

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest promises during the 2016 campaign was to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

However, as Axios reports, the manufacturing sector of the economy is in a major slump and much of it can be attributed to the president’s trade wars against multiple countries.

“Manufacturing employment has slowed, and in October employers cut jobs in the sector by the highest number in a decade,” the publication reports. “October’s purge was blamed largely on striking auto workers, but it followed a clear trend in the industry. Over the last six months, manufacturing has lost a net 23,000 jobs, and average hours worked has fallen to its lowest level in eight years, according to BLS data.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and consulting firm RSM, tells Axios that the manufacturing situation looks like it will get worse in the near term — which could spell trouble for the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“In order to bolster the economy they will need to roll back those tariffs, and that’s a difficult pill to swallow for Mr. Trump and his followers,” he explains.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘deep state’ conspiracy theories are going down the drain — thanks to his own appointees

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's insistence that the entire probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election was a setup by nefarious law enforcement agents has been dealt a significant blow in recent days.

According to multiple reports, Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report on the origins of the Russia probe will conclude that there was sufficient reason for the FBI to open up an investigation into the Trump campaign given the knowledge they had in the summer of 2016.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You don’t get to dictate terms’: Trump soundly mocked for demanding speedy resolution to impeachment

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump broke with his Republican defenders, who say impeachment is moving too fast, and demanded a quick resolution to the constitutional process.

House Democrats moved the impeachment process from the Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee after nearly two weeks of testimony, and Trump called for a speedy end to the matter.

"The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House," Trump tweeted. "They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy."

"Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business," he added. "We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to 'Clean the Swamp,' and that’s what I am doing!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

InfoWars made up lies about Islamic community to help Alex Jones generate more traffic: former writer

Published

58 mins ago

on

December 5, 2019

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Josh Owens, a former staffer at the fringe conspiracy theory site InfoWars, admitted that his team knowingly promoted fake stories about Islamberg, a rural religious community founded by mostly Black Muslims from New York City on the border between New York and Pennsylvania.

According to Owens, InfoWars initially conducted interviews with people near the community, hoping that they would tell horror stories about a group of militants hellbent on enslaving America under Sharia law. Instead, locals described the people of Islamberg as "kind, generous neighbors." This wasn't a story Alex Jones would have been able to sell to his far-right conspiracy theorist audience — so, Owens said, his team decided to just lie.

Continue Reading
 
 