Trump’s promises on manufacturing jobs have collapsed — all thanks to his trade war

One of President Donald Trump’s biggest promises during the 2016 campaign was to bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States.

However, as Axios reports, the manufacturing sector of the economy is in a major slump and much of it can be attributed to the president’s trade wars against multiple countries.

“Manufacturing employment has slowed, and in October employers cut jobs in the sector by the highest number in a decade,” the publication reports. “October’s purge was blamed largely on striking auto workers, but it followed a clear trend in the industry. Over the last six months, manufacturing has lost a net 23,000 jobs, and average hours worked has fallen to its lowest level in eight years, according to BLS data.”

Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax and consulting firm RSM, tells Axios that the manufacturing situation looks like it will get worse in the near term — which could spell trouble for the president’s 2020 reelection campaign.

“In order to bolster the economy they will need to roll back those tariffs, and that’s a difficult pill to swallow for Mr. Trump and his followers,” he explains.