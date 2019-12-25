Quantcast
Turkey blows off Trump threat of sanctions and vows to keep Russian missiles: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report from Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late Tuesday that they will not bow before the threat of sanctions from Donald Trump and will not only keep missiles purchased from Russia, but will seek to further ties with the primary rival of the U.S.

The Trump administration has proposed selling Turkey U.S.-made Patriot missiles to replace the Russian S-400s however Turkey is thumbing its nose at U.S. offer — even in the face of sanctions.

“They said they would not sell Patriots unless we get rid of the S-400s. It is out of question for us to accept such a precondition,” stated Ibrahim Kalin, a spokesman for Erdogan, before adding, “An irrational anti-Turkish sentiment has prevailed in the Congress and it is not good for Turkish-American relations. They should know that such language of threat would push Turkey exactly toward places that they don’t want it turn to.”

According to the report, “Turkey, which has NATO’s second-largest military, denies it is walking away from the alliance, but its row with the U.S. over its purchase of the Russian S-400s is escalating. Congress is pushing for sanctions against Ankara over the objection of President Donald Trump, who says such a move could drive Turkey closer to Moscow.”

“Trump has so far refrained from using a piece of legislation that allows the U.S. president to slap sanctions on any country that makes a sizable arms purchase from Russia,” the report adds. “But a Senate committee recently approved a bill that would enforce the legislation, which could freeze Turkish assets in the U.S., restrict visas and limit access to credit.”

You can read more here.

There is (still) no ‘War on Christmas’ despite what Fox News says

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

I have yet to meet a single Jew who gets upset if you say "Merry Christmas" to them.

This article first appeared in Salon.

I'm not saying that there isn't the rare Jew out there who will make such a stink — just as there are people who will take offense at any potential slight — but the way Fox News and other right-wing institutions bray on about a supposed War on Christmas, you'd think that every Jew, Muslim, Hindu, Buddhist, pagan, agnostic, atheist and other non-Christian from the Penobscot River to Mauna Kea was threatening to ban Christmas trees and jingles from our homes, schools, prayers and thoughts.

FBI investigating Matt Bevin’s controversial last-minute pardons amid allegations of ‘political favoritism’

Published

47 mins ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

The FBI is investigating a torrent of pardons issued by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin after he lost his re-election bid.

This article first appeared in Salon.

An FBI agent reached out to state Rep. Chris Harris, a Democrat, last week about a flurry of hundreds of pardons issued by the former Republican governor in his final weeks in office, The Louisville Courier-Journal reports.

McConnell facing possible GOP revolt after Republican senator blasts him for colluding with Trump on impeachment: CNN

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 25, 2019

By

Reacting to comments made by Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), where she took a shot at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for openly colluding with the White House on President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, a CNN guest suggested she may have opened the door to more GOP senators to break ranks.

In an interview with local news station KTUU, Murkowski claimed she was “disturbed” about McConnell’s remarks about coordinating with the White House.

