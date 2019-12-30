Quantcast
Connect with us

Tweet about Ivanka’s lack of qualifications caused Trump’s Secretary of State to launch major investigation: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Ivanka Trump raised eyebrows in 2017 when she took her father’s seat during a G20 meeting in Germany.

The president’s older daughter, who had no government experience prior to being named as senior White House advisor by her father, sat between Chinese President Xi Jinping and British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The administration and “Princess Ivanka” were harshly criticized at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump attempted to defend Ivanka following the criticism.

“If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother, as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!” Trump argued on Twitter.

Chelsea Clinton herself replied.

“Good morning Mr. President. It would never have occurred to my mother or my father to ask me,” she wrote. “Were you giving our country away? Hoping not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A bombshell new report in The Daily Beast details the aftermath of that tweet, after it was “liked” by a government account.

“That tweet garnered more than half a million likes, including by the account for the U.S. mission to the European Union. That kickstarted a weeks-long investigation, prompted by the secretary’s office, into who exactly at the Brussels mission had access to the Twitter account and hit like on Clinton’s tweet,” The Beast reported, citing two former U.S. officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nearly 10 people were interviewed about whether they, as administrators of the account, had mistakenly or deliberately pressed the ‘like’ button. All of them denied any wrongdoing, those sources said. One individual familiar with the exchanges said the Secretary of State’s top managers in Washington ‘wanted blood’ and called Brussels numerous times demanding the name of the culprit,” The Beast reported.

It wasn’t just the Secretary of State’s office, the White House was also reportedly involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unclear if Trump—who is famously thin-skinned about criticism or even mean tweets from prominent critics—himself was aware of this intra-administration kerfuffle over the Clinton tweet, but some of his lieutenants certainly were,” The Beast noted. “According to two former White House officials, word of the ‘Chelsea Clinton thing,’ as one of the ex-officials said they’d dubbed it, soon reached the halls of the West Wing, where it became a piece of gossip and facepalming among Trump aides, many of whom were still trying to root out perceived foes in their ranks, often by labeling enemies in conversations to the president or to senior staffers as ‘Never Trumpers,’ ‘anti-Trump,’ and ‘leakers.’”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is gravely threatening our democracy — and our institutions are failing to restrain him: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

Published

10 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

In a scathing Washington Post column looking back on President Donald Trump's year, MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough ripped into the president's assaults on democracy — and on those who have failed to appreciate and contain the unique danger he poses.

"Polite society warns against the drawing of certain historical parallels. But as another tumultuous year of Donald Trump’s presidency draws to a close, it seems like a good time to ask: Where does one look for a political equivalent in a year when the president’s supporters chanted 'send her back' about a nonwhite member of Congress?" wrote Scarborough. "Should we attach a bland label like 'illiberalism' to such a wretched public display when 'fascism' fits so much better? And what term best describes a 2019 political rally where a U.S. president, who had previously suggested the shooting of migrants, laughed as a supporter shouted that they should be gunned down at the border?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alex Jones humiliated as Texas judge orders him to pay $100,000 in court costs for Sandy Hook case

Published

48 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that far-right conspiracy theory radio host Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $100,000 in court costs as part of a lawsuit brought against him and his InfoWars network by Neil Heslin, the parent of a child who died in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

Travis County Judge Scott Jenkins rejected a motion by Jones to dismiss the suit, and ordered him to pay $34,000. This is on top of nearly $66,000 that Jones was already ordered to pay for refusing to comply with a court order about providing documents and witnesses.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Americans will travel to DC from all over to protest Republicans during Trump’s impeachment trial: Congressman

Published

54 mins ago

on

December 30, 2019

By

Americans will travel from all over the country to Washington, DC for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

Rep. Al Green (D-TX), an early leader on impeaching Trump, made the prediction during an MSNBC interview with Chris Hayes on Monday.

"I think that we're at a point now where the Senate is on trial," he explained. "Before there's a trial in the Senate, the Senate is now on trial."

"Speaker Pelosi's withholding the articles [of impeachment] will give us an opportunity to find out whether there will be dignity and integrity as a part of the Senate's trial," he explained.

Continue Reading
 
 