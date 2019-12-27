‘Unprecedented and inappropriate’: CIA veterans slam Bill Barr’s investigator for targeting Trump critic John Brennan
The prosecutor hand-picked by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the origins of the Russia investigation is reportedly spending an inordinate amount of time focusing on the top ranks of the CIA, POLITICO reports.
U.S. Attorney John Durham is seeking the communications of former CIA director John Brennan amidst criticisms that say Barr is acting more like President Trump’s personal attorney than the nation’s chief law enforcement officer.
“It is unprecedented and inappropriate to do this via Justice department prosecutors who will tend to apply the standards of a courtroom to the more nuanced, and often more challenging world of intelligence analysis,” former deputy director and acting director of the CIA, John McLaughlin said, adding that Durham’s investigation is both “unprecedented” and “inappropriate.”
Another CIA veteran spoke out, saying that Durham is overstepping his bounds.
“I find this troubling and I suspect many inside the intelligence community do as well,” said John Sipher, who is a 28-year member of the CIA, adding that Durham’s probe “was initiated and sold in a partisan manner and this news only highlights that concern.”
According to the report, Durham is putting the CIA’s current director, Gina Haspel, at the center of a “politically toxic tug-of-war between the Justice Department and the intelligence community.”
“…intelligence community veterans say the Durham probe could force Haspel to choose between protecting her agency from Trump’s wrath and bowing to Barr’s wishes; they point to FBI chief Chris Wray, who has found himself at odds with the president in recent weeks over a watchdog report about the bureau’s conduct in the Russia probe,” POLITICO’s Natasha Bertrand writes.
Read the full report over at POLITICO.
Germans think Trump is bigger threat to world peace than dictators as he becomes a global laughing stock
Germans believe that President Donald Trump is a bigger threat to global peace than several world leaders accused of regularly violating the human rights of those within their own borders, according to the results of a new poll.
George Michael’s sister dies on anniversary of pop icon’s death
The sister of the late British pop icon George Michael was found dead on Christmas Day, three years to the day after the singer-songwriter passed away, the family and police said Friday.
Melanie Panayiotou, 55, was found dead by her sister Yioda Panayiotou on Wednesday at her home in north London, according to reports.
"We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly," the family's lawyer John Reid said in a statement.
"We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time," he added, noting there would be "no further comment".
White woman’s racist tirade caught on camera in crazed parking lot confrontation
A white woman's racist rant was caught on camera this week after she had a public meltdown over what was apparently a disputed parking spot.
At the start of the video, which appears to have been filmed in Ontario, Canada, the woman can be seen calling an Asian woman a "f*cking ch*nk" before berating her for not properly using her directional blinker when she turned into a parking spot.
"Guess what -- even in China they have signal lights!" she shouted. "That's what you do when you see a signal! It's called, you use it!"
The white woman also ran up to the woman filming her and tried to punch the phone out of her hand. When the white woman approached the Asian woman again, she apparently stuck out her leg to prevent her to slapping her again.