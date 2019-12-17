US tech giants sued over cobalt mine child labor deaths
Five US tech giants including Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet have been named in a lawsuit over the death of child laborers in cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Impoverished but mineral-rich DR Congo is the world’s largest producer of the rare metal, which is crucial for making batteries used in mobile phones and electric vehicles.
The case was lodged Sunday in the name of 14 unidentified victims, who are members of the families of children killed in tunnel collapses, as well as children maimed as they worked.
It lists Apple, Google’s parent company Alphabet, Dell, Microsoft and Tesla as defendants and was submitted by the International Rights Advocates (IRA) campaign group to a Washington tribunal.
A boom in the technological sector has led to a huge increase in the demand for cobalt, IRA wrote in its statement, adding the tech companies were aware the DR Congo’s mining sector relies on children.
Child miners work for $2-3 a day “under stone age conditions for paltry wages and at immense personal risk”, it said.
BMW along with German chemical giant BASF and Samsung announced a joint project to ensure “responsible” cobalt mining in DR Congo earlier this year.
The mining industry has said it wants to adopt standards of good governance to improve working conditions.
The London Metal Exchange, the global center for trading in industrial metals, recently adopted new ethical standards to ensure better traceability of raw materials, including cobalt.
And earlier this year, the World Gold Council issued “Responsible Gold Mining Principles”, although the guidance is non-binding.
© 2019 AFP
Netanyahu challenger Saar launches Likud leadership bid
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced his most serious threat from inside his right-wing Likud party in a decade Tuesday, as former minister Gideon Saar launched a leadership challenge.
Already facing a third general election in 12 months and a corruption indictment, Netanyahu will first seek to win a primary vote within his party on December 26.
"People want change," Saar said at a launch event on Monday evening in Or Yehuda, an Israeli town close to commercial capital Tel Aviv.
The 53-year-old with greying black hair and glasses has been a senior figure in the Likud for a decade and has held multiple ministries.
Breaking Banner
George Conway, Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson burn Trump to the ground in scathing joint op-ed
Four prominent conservatives, including the husband of White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, called for the defeat of President Donald Trump.
George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and Rick Wilson published an op-ed for the New York Times rebuking Trump as unfit to serve, and they shamed the Republican Party for replacing conservatism "with an empty faith led by a bogus prophet."
"This president’s actions are possible only with the craven acquiescence of congressional Republicans," the four men wrote. "They have done no less than abdicate their Article I responsibilities."
CRISPR, gravity waves, water on Mars: A decade of discoveries
From finding the building blocks for life on Mars to breakthroughs in gene editing and the rise of artificial intelligence, here are six major scientific discoveries that shaped the 2010s -- and what leading experts say could come next.
- Are we alone? -
NASA/AFP/File / HO NASA's Curiosity Mars rover, seen here, discovered rounded pebbles on the Red Planet -- new evidence that rivers flowed there billions of years ago
We don't yet know whether there was ever life on Mars -- but thanks to a small, six-wheeled robot, we do know the Red Planet was habitable.