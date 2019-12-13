WATCH: Betsy DeVos absolutely destroyed in Congressional hearing into her lawbreaking

Controversial Education Secretary Betsy DeVos was blasted during a congressional hearing examining how she was held in contempt of court for violating a judge’s court order.

DeVos was grilled in the House Education Committee by Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA), who told the story of how the actions for DeVos is costing one of his constituents $40,000.

“After being ordered by a federal court to stop collecting debts from cheated Corinthian students, you ignored the order and kept stealing money from these students,” Harder said. “You were even held in contempt of court because of it.”

“You’re not standing up for them, you’re working for the schools that defrauded them,” he explained.

Speaking of his constituent’s $40,000 bill, he brought up the extreme wealth of DeVos, who is a billionaire heiress.

He said, “maybe it doesn’t sound like a lot to you because it is only one-tenth of one percent of one of your family’s ten yachts.

“So I guess I just have one question for you Secretary DeVos, re you deliberately violating this federal court order because you are too corrupt to uphold the law or because you are too incompetent to do your job?” he asked.

Before she could answer, Chair Bobby Scott (D-VA) admonished Harder for questioning the character of the witness.

DeVos then complained that she “took great personal offense at everything you just said.”

“I don’t need to sit and listen to what you just spewed out your mouth,” she argued.

“I did not defy any court order,” DeVos falsely said.

In fact, taxpayers paid her $100,000 fine after she was held in contempt of court for defying a federal court order.

WOW. @Repjoshharder with an absolutely brutal takedown of @BetsyDeVosED… “Are you deliberately violating this federal court order because you are too corrupt to uphold the law or because you are too incompetent to do your job?”pic.twitter.com/XeZZaZagtX — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 13, 2019