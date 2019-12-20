Quantcast
WATCH: Don Lemon can’t stop laughing at Evangelical leaders who think Trump is ‘the chosen one’

Published

1 min ago

on

CNN anchor Don Lemon on Friday recounted President Donald Trump’s attacks on members of the Evangelical community who have concluded he is immoral.

Trump has been at war with Christianity Today magazine after the publication said he was unfit to serve.

Lemon wondered if the feud was because Trump was surprised he wasn’t being talked about as “the chosen one.”

He then played a clip of Trump supporters claiming just that — and he couldn’t stop laughing.

Watch:


