WATCH: GOP lawmakers try to derail impeachment hearing with motion to have Adam Schiff testify
Republicans in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday attempted to pass a motion to have House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) testify.
“I move to require the attendance of Chairman Schiff before this committee,” Rep. Doug Collins said after his opening statement.
But the motion was tabled in a 24-17 vote.
Legal experts trash Bill Barr’s ‘despicable’ threat to strip communities of police protection for disrespecting cops
This week, during a meeting with police officers and prosecutors, Attorney General William Barr suggested that "communities" that choose to protest police brutality and racial bias incidents by law enforcement could "lose the police protection they need" — a remark that sounded strongly like a threat to criminal justice and civil rights activists, and the towns they live in.
Barr's remarks were roundly condemned by multiple legal experts, including several former federal prosecutors, on Wednesday, who noted that in addition to playing politics with public safety and threatening freedom of speech and assembly, Barr may not actually have the authority to follow through on such a threat:
‘Huh? What are we doing?’ Doug Collins opens GOP impeachment defense with bafflingly loud rant
Rep. Doug Collins opened the Republican defense against the impeachment of President Donald Trump with a loud and lengthy rant attacking the constitutional process.
The Georgia Republican failed to defend the president on the facts at hand, but instead accused Democrats of seeking Trump's removal for personal and political reasons.
"The clock and the calendar are what's driving impeachment, not the facts," Collins said. "When we understand this, that's what the witnesses here will say today. What do we have here today? What is really interesting over today and for the next few weeks, is America will see why most people don't go to law school. No offense to our professors, but please -- really?"
Fox News analyst Andrew Napolitano says he would vote to impeach Trump: ‘Reasonable minds cannot disagree’
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano revealed on Wednesday that he would vote to impeach President Donald Trump if he were a member of the House of Representatives.
"You believe the president has committed impeachable offenses?" Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked Napolitano minutes before a House impeachment hearing.
"I believe that the Democrats have credibly argued that he committed impeachable offenses," Napolitano explained. "The easiest one -- it exists in Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton -- was obstruction of Congress."
"By directing his subordinates to refuse to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas," he continued, "whether it's for testimony or for documents, that's an impeachable offense. We know that from history. Every time the House has looked at that with respect to the president, they have found that to be impeachable."