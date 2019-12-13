Rick Wilson: Doug Collins is a ‘screeching histrionic drama queen’ who’s ‘waving’ his ‘junk around’

Republican strategist Rick Wilson had a few carefully chosen words for the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Doug Collins, Thursday night after a 13-hour day of impeachment debate that featured repeated outbursts, stonewalling, and theatrics from the Republican Member from Georgia.

“I don’t want to say that Doug Collins is a screeching, histrionic drama queen, because that would insult screeching, histrionic drama queens,” Wilson said on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” “but this whole thing is a bad faith effort, performative in every way.”

Wilson, author of the book, Everything Trump Touches Dies, was far from done.

“Every one of these guys on this committee, they’re out there waving their junk around to the maximum possible degree to distract from the fact that the president committed crimes, high and otherwise, in the course of trying to extort a foreign power to manipulate a United States election.”

Watch: