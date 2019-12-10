WATCH LIVE: Democrats to unveil historic articles of impeachment against Donald Trump

On Tuesday morning members of the Democratic-led House of Representatives will release the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

According to the Associated Press, “House Democrats are poised to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — with an announcement expected early Tuesday. Democratic leaders are pushing ahead with formal charges saying the president put U.S. elections and national security at risk by asking Ukraine to investigate his rivals, including Joe Biden, while withholding military aid for an ally trying to counter hostile Russia neighbors. They warn Trump could do it again if left unchecked.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch below: