WATCH LIVE: House holds historic vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

After a 14-hour House Judiciary Committee Thursday hearing considering the impeachment of Donald Trump, Democrats and Republicans on the committee will reconvene once again Friday morning where they are expected to finally vote on the articles of impeachment before sending them to the House floor for a full vote scheduled for next week.

According to NBC, “In a surprise move, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler delayed the vote until Friday morning at 10 a.m. after more than 14 hours of debate. There were five votes on Thursday: one to eliminate the first article on abuse of power, a second to strike a reference to former Vice President Joe Biden, a third to note the aid withheld from Ukraine was eventually released, a fourth to strike entire second amendment on obstruction of Congress and a fifth to strike the last lines in each article. All were voted down and along party lines.”

You watch the proceedings live below:


Breaking Banner

Giuliani brags to Trump about digging up dirt in Ukraine as Rudy’s friends beg him to lay low

Published

3 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Rudy Giuliani took a call from President Donald Trump moments after arriving in New York City from his latest trip to Ukraine, and boasted that he'd dug up more campaign dirt against Joe Biden.

The president called his personal attorney as the plane was still taxiing on the runway Saturday, and Trump asked Giuliani what he'd gotten during his trip to Kyiv and elsewhere in Europe, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“More than you can imagine,” Giuliani replied.

2020 Election

Peculiar New Hampshire Trump supporters are taking a hard look at voting for Tulsi Gabbard

Published

5 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

According to a report from CNN, long-shot Democratic presidential nominee Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is getting an unexpected bump in the polls in early primary state New Hampshire by drawing out Gabbard-curious supporters of Donald Trump.

As CNN's Dan Merica reports, "Voters asking questions at Democratic presidential campaign events don't often profess their love for Donald Trump or privately weigh whether to support a Democrat or the President in 2020. But most Democratic events are not like Tulsi Gabbard's town halls."

Breaking Banner

Trump is a ‘malignant’ cult leader who employs ‘universal mind control’ techniques: Former cult member

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Donald Trump Tampa rally

A former member of the Unification Church cult led by Sun Myung Moon sees a lot of similarities between the man he once blindly followed and President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Vox, author Steven Hassan, who has written a new book called The Cult of Trump, explains why he believes Trump fits the exact profile of a malignant cult leader.

