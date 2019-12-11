WATCH LIVE: Justice Dept inspector general testifies in Senate about FBI-Russia report

Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz will testify on Capitol Hill on his new report detailing the origins of the Russia probe.

The report criticizes FBI officials for making errors at the start of the investigation but concluded those errors were not intentional acts of political bias, and Attorney General William Barr immediately questioned Horowitz’s finding that the probe of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign was justified.

Horowitz will testify Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

A live stream video will be available before the hearing begins.