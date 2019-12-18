WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaks to Michigan crowd as House moves to impeach

Republicans and Democrats took to the House floor Wednesday afternoon and early evening as President Donald Trump flew to Battle Creek, Michigan for his third rally in the state this year.

It was clear that the president’s campaign was going full-bore into attacking Democrats for the impeachment process. His spokesperson, Kayleigh McEnany, told the audience that it was they that were being impeached. It prompted considerable confusion among Twitter users who saw the claim. Some wondered how Trump’s team decided to blame the American people instead of accepting responsibility for his own actions.

Well, that's BS!! I question Trump voters' thinking, but he's the one who made the mistakes leading to impeachment. — Kathi Lester (@LesterKathi) December 18, 2019

😂 I did not bribe the Ukraine nor block testimony of witnesses — paloma delecto (@PalomaStovall) December 18, 2019

Russians are not American voters — 1%😸💰 (@1PurrcentCatone) December 18, 2019

Let’s just explore this dumb shit for a minute: if impeachment would overturn the will of 63 million voters and that’s unconstitutional, then what is the Electoral College overturning the will of 65 million voters? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 18, 2019

Trump’s rally is slated to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST, but the president often runs late. You can watch the rally in the video below: