WATCH LIVE: Trump and Pence rally supporters in Hershey, Pennsylvania after articles of impeachment unveiled
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are rallying supporters in Hershey, Pennslyvania on Tuesday after the House of Representatives released two articles of impeachment.
In 2016, their Republican ticket carried the Keystone State by 44,292 votes.
The rally is being held at the Giant Center, with a capacity of 10,500.
