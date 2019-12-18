WATCH LIVE: What to expect on Wednesday when Trump is impeached

The day millions of Americans have dreamed about, hoped for, and fought for, is here. Barring any unforeseen crises, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, will go down in history as the day President Donald Trump was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors.

But many people don’t know what to expect. Will the vote take place in the morning? Afternoon? Evening? Will it be televised?

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has not done a good job of amplifying to the American people what to expect, on what will end up being a day that will close with – for the first time ever – a sitting first-term president having been impeached, and only the third time ever a president has been impeached.

So here’s what to expect.

9 AM ET is the expected start time for the House of Representatives, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He predicts the final impeachment vote will take place between 6:30 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET.

The full House of Representatives will debate for six hours the two Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of congress. But expect those six hours to be closer to eight or more, as the clock will be stopped for a multitude of reasons, including breaks, procedural inquiries, and anticipated disruptions from the Republicans.

The cable news channels are officially beginning their coverage at 8AM (CNN) or 9AM (MSNBC and C-SPAN). Not near a TV? You can watch ABC News’ live streaming video feed below. Or visit YouTube and look for PBS or The Washington Post’s feed.

ADVERTISEMENT

C-SPAN has scheduled the re-run of Wednesday’s impeachment debate and vote to begin at 8PM, so they are predicting the impeachment vote to have been taken by then. You can also watch C-SPAN live on its website.

In the car or can’t watch but want to listen? Download the app for your favorite cable news channel, or download the app for TuneIn, or sign up for SiriusXM.

Ironically, at 7 PM Wednesday President Trump will begin a campaign re-election rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. So as the rally begins he could announce he has been impeached. Expect more madness than you’ve ever witnessed at a Trump rally.

ADVERTISEMENT

One other vote is expected to take place: Deciding who the House will choose to become Impeachment Managers during the Senate’s trial in January.

Here’s ABC News’ live feed: