WATCH LIVE: What to expect on Wednesday when Trump is impeached
The day millions of Americans have dreamed about, hoped for, and fought for, is here. Barring any unforeseen crises, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, will go down in history as the day President Donald Trump was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors.
But many people don’t know what to expect. Will the vote take place in the morning? Afternoon? Evening? Will it be televised?
The House of Representatives has not done a good job of amplifying to the American people what to expect, on what will end up being a day that will close with – for the first time ever – a sitting first-term president having been impeached, and only the third time ever a president has been impeached.
So here’s what to expect.
9 AM ET is the expected start time for the House of Representatives, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. He predicts the final impeachment vote will take place between 6:30 PM ET and 7:30 PM ET.
The full House of Representatives will debate for six hours the two Articles of Impeachment against President Donald John Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of congress. But expect those six hours to be closer to eight or more, as the clock will be stopped for a multitude of reasons, including breaks, procedural inquiries, and anticipated disruptions from the Republicans.
The cable news channels are officially beginning their coverage at 8AM (CNN) or 9AM (MSNBC and C-SPAN). Not near a TV? You can watch ABC News’ live streaming video feed below. Or visit YouTube and look for PBS or The Washington Post’s feed.
C-SPAN has scheduled the re-run of Wednesday’s impeachment debate and vote to begin at 8PM, so they are predicting the impeachment vote to have been taken by then. You can also watch C-SPAN live on its website.
In the car or can’t watch but want to listen? Download the app for your favorite cable news channel, or download the app for TuneIn, or sign up for SiriusXM.
Ironically, at 7 PM Wednesday President Trump will begin a campaign re-election rally in Battle Creek, Michigan. So as the rally begins he could announce he has been impeached. Expect more madness than you’ve ever witnessed at a Trump rally.
One other vote is expected to take place: Deciding who the House will choose to become Impeachment Managers during the Senate’s trial in January.
Here’s ABC News’ live feed:
An old quote from Susan Collins has resurfaced to haunt the GOP as impeachment looms
Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is seen as one of the potential swing votes in the upcoming Senate trial of President Donald Trump. This means that not only does she have the power to deny Trump the complete support in of his own party, but she could have significant power to shape the course of the Senate trial itself.
Though she has split with the president occasionally on various issues, she also continually makes clear that she'd rather not make any hard choices if she can avoid it. She's been mocked for frequently expressing her concern or saying she's "troubled" by things the president does, while she avoids doing much if anything to curb his behavior. She's also facing extreme electoral pressure, as her seat is up in 2020 and she looks to be facing one of the toughest Senate races in the country.
Founders: Removal from office is not the only purpose of impeachment
As Congress considers formal charges of impeachment against President Donald Trump, they should consider words spoken at the Constitutional Convention, when the Founders explained that impeachment was intended to have many important purposes, not just removing a president from office.
A critical debate took place on July 20, 1787, which resulted in adding the impeachment clause to the U.S. Constitution. Benjamin Franklin, the oldest and probably wisest delegate at the Convention, said that when the president falls under suspicion, a “regular and peaceable inquiry” is needed.
‘Star Wars’ bows after 42 years as Carrie Fisher heads reunion
The last survivors of "Star Wars," created by George Lucas 42 years ago, reunite on the big screen for a final time Friday in the nostalgic conclusion to the epic "Skywalker saga" -- led by a screen legend who has departed this galaxy.
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" serves as a swansong to the genre-defining, nine-film series for stalwarts such as Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) and, in particular, the late Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia).
Thanks to some innovative repurposing of footage shot during the previous Star Wars installments, Fisher improbably remains at the center of a movie released three years after her death.