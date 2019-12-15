Quantcast
WATCH: Town hall crowd explodes into applause as New Jersey lawmaker announces he will vote for Trump impeachment

Published

1 min ago

on

On Sunday morning CNN aired a clip of Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) announcing before a town hall crowd on Saturday that he will vote for the impeachment of Donald Trump — causing some of the audience members to explode into applause over his decision.

In the clip, the lawmaker explains, “Based on the evidence I have seen in the depositions, the hearings and the documents I’ve seen, I believe on the two counts of impeachment that the vote that has been put before us, that the vote should be yes, and I will be voting yes.”

With that, the crowd burst into cheers with some leaping from their seats.

Watch below:


ABC News had the goods on Jeffrey Epstein years ago — and killed the story

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

Multimillionaire predator Jeffrey Epstein died in suspicious circumstances at a Manhattan correctional facility on Aug. 10. The wealthy and powerful New York financier, a convicted sex offender, stands accused by dozens of women and girls of trafficking, rape and sexual abuse. He was an enormously influential and well-connected man who counted as friends billionaire business ownersHollywood starsBritish royals, and even top media figures like Katie Couric and Charlie Rose — with some of his associates falling under suspicion of condoning or even participating in a pedophile ring.

Child killed as quake strikes southern Philippines

Published

30 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

A powerful earthquake hit the southern Philippine island of Mindanao on Sunday, killing a child, injuring dozens and damaging buildings in an area still recovering from a string of deadly quakes in October.

Police said a rescue operation had been launched at a heavily damaged market building in Padada near the 6.8 magnitude quake's epicentre, which is about 90 kilometres (55 miles) south of the major city of Davao.

Patients were evacuated from hospitals as a precaution and nervous crowds massed outside shopping malls after the jolt and dozens of smaller, but strong aftershocks.

50 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave

Published

36 mins ago

on

December 15, 2019

By

The bodies of at least 50 people have been unearthed from a mass grave at a farm outside Mexico's western city of Guadalajara, local authorities said.

The grim site was discovered just over three weeks ago in Jalisco -- a state hard-hit by violence linked to organized crime.

The local prosecutor's office said Saturday 13 of the dead -- 12 men and a woman -- have been identified and the remains given to their families.

The process of identifying more of the victims and how they died will continue, it added.

A mass grave with 34 bodies was discovered in a suburb of Guadalajara on September 3, while another was found nearby in May with the remains of 30 people.

