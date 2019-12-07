WATCH: Video surfaces of Eric Trump in Ukraine
Video surfaced on Saturday of one of President Donald Trump’s children in Kyiv as Congress and federal prosecutors examine the family’s dealings in Ukraine and Russia.
On Friday, Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin released a still photo of Eric Trump reportedly in Ukraine.
On Saturday’s Dworkin’s Democratic Coalition released video of the event.
Watch:
BREAKING: Here’s video we just dug up of Eric Trump in Ukraine. Let’s make this viral. pic.twitter.com/MyRrjW2Jvd
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) December 7, 2019
MORE: Photos of Eric Trump in Ukraine. Eric Trump’s Ukrainian ties need to be investigated immediately. pic.twitter.com/KScYNp63Qc
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 7, 2019
