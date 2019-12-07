Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Video surfaces of Eric Trump in Ukraine

Published

2 mins ago

on

Video surfaced on Saturday of one of President Donald Trump’s children in Kyiv as Congress and federal prosecutors examine the family’s dealings in Ukraine and Russia.

On Friday, Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin released a still photo of Eric Trump reportedly in Ukraine.

On Saturday’s Dworkin’s Democratic Coalition released video of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Video surfaces of Eric Trump in Ukraine

Published

2 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

Video surfaced on Saturday of one of President Donald Trump's children in Kyiv as Congress and federal prosecutors examine the family's dealings in Ukraine and Russia.

On Friday, Democratic strategist Scott Dworkin released a still photo of Eric Trump reportedly in Ukraine.

On Saturday's Dworkin's Democratic Coalition released video of the event.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/TheDemCoalition/status/1203457171352145921

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

President Trump publicly comes out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy: ‘It is wrong!’

Published

31 mins ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump was widely mocked on Saturday for coming out against childbirth in the ninth month of pregnancy.

Video of Trump's remarks spread widely as the internet ridiculed his comments.

Here's some of what people were saying:

Statement from The President: "Right now in a number of states the laws allow a baby to be born from his or her mother's womb in the 9th month. It is wrong. It has to change." Watch. pic.twitter.com/v5dx94Httn

— Noga Tarnopolsky (@NTarnopolsky) December 7, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump announces Rudy Giuliani ‘wants to go before Congress’ and testify about his Ukraine dealings

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Saturday said that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, wanted to testify before Congress.

Speaking to reporters as he departed for a Republican fundraiser in Florida, Trump praised the former New York City mayor.

"Rudy, as you know, has been one of the great crime fighters of the last 50 years," Trump said of his lawyer, who is reportedly under federal investigation for breaking the law.

"And, he did get back from Europe just recently and I know -- he has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress and say, and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice," Trump said.

Continue Reading
 
 