WATCH: World leaders appear to be mocking Trump during Buckingham Palace reception
A group of world leaders were caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace Tuesday evening. Among them, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson. At times Trump has bragged about having a great relationship with all three, and frequently erroneously claims, “America is respected again.”
The short clip, posted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) to Twitter, shows Prime Minister Johnson asking, “Is that why you were late?”
“He was late because he takes a 40 minute press conference off the top,” Prime Minister Trudeau says.
President Trump held a nearly hour-long press conference and was late for several events Tuesday.
Trudeau was not finished chastising the American president.
“You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau told his peers, apparently referring to President Trump’s staff’s responses to his press conference in which he attacked House Democrats while on foreign soil.
.@JustinTrudeau, @EmmanuelMacron, @BorisJohnson and other VIPs shared a few words at a Buckingham Palace reception Tuesday. No one mentions @realDonaldTrump by name, but they seem to be discussing his lengthy impromptu press conferences from earlier in the day. (Video: Host Pool) pic.twitter.com/dVgj48rpOP
— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) December 3, 2019
Earlier in the day Trump had trash-talked both Canada and France in front of reporters.
Former Trump administration official finally speaks — and reveals the president had little grasp of intelligence
Sue Gordon, the former deputy director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump, finally spoke out about her ex-boss this week.
At a meeting of the Women’s Foreign Policy Group, Gordon — who left the administration over the summer so that Trump could install an ally at the top of the U.S. intelligence apparatus — revealed that the president had little grasp of intelligence gathering when she began briefing him, CNN reported.
An official who has briefed presidents since Ronald Reagan was in office, Gordon said Trump was the first president with “no foundation or framework to understand what the limits of intelligence are, what the purpose of it was and the way that we discuss it.” It’s a jarring description of the top official in the federal government — even if it’s one we’ve come to accept as the status quo.
AG Bill Barr blasted for speech suggesting police in Trump’s America are like ‘a gang running a protection racket’
Attorney General Bill Barr gave a controversial speech on Tuesday, the same day he was repeatedly mentioned in the impeachment report.
Barr appeared to threaten that police can stop replying to calls in communities who do not show enough deference to law enforcement, according to a new report in the HuffPost.
“But I think today, American people have to focus on something else, which is the sacrifice and the service that is given by our law enforcement officers,” Barr said. “And they have to start showing, more than they do, the respect and support that law enforcement deserves ? and if communities don’t give that support and respect, they might find themselves without the police protection they need.”
Adam Schiff reveals the three Trump Cabinet members who remain under investigation: ‘There’s a lot we still have to learn’
The chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence revealed three Cabinet-level officials in the Trump administration who are still being investigated in after the impeachment inquiry report was transmitted to the House Judiciary Committee.
Rep. Adam Schiff (R-CA) was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell on "The Last Word" on Tuesday.
"What can you tell us about the possible continued elements of your investigation that might be continuing beyond this point?" O'Donnell asked.
"Well, there's a lot that we still have to learn about the conduct of others," Schiff replied. "We know, I think, very well what the president did that he withheld this military assistance, that he withheld this meeting in the White House, to coerce Ukraine into doing investigations to help his re-election campaign."