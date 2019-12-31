Quantcast
‘What a disgrace’: Dem senator blasts Trump over embassy attack leaving Americans ‘huddling in safe rooms’

2 hours ago

In a blistering series of tweets about the collapse of American foreign policy in the Middle East, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) pummeled the president over the ongoing attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, calling it a “disgrace” that it has comes to this.

With the president addressing the attack by tweeting, “Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!” Murphy detailed a list of policy failures in the region is a tweetstorm.

“The attack on our embassy reminds us of all Trump’s Middle East disasters: 1/ Emboldened Iran starts attacking U.S. targets; 2/ Turkey invades Syria; 3/ Saudi Arabia gets away with murder; 4/ Israeli/Palestinian peace slips out of reach. And that’s just the start…” he began.

Three tweets later, he got right to the point, tweeting out: “The list keeps going, but the point is this: The attacks on our embassy in Iraq (and Iraq’s unwillingness to defend us) is – on this last day of 2019 – a reminder of how catastrophic this year has been for U.S. interests in every corner of the Middle East.”

You can see all the tweets below:

