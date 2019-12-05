Where’s the ‘secret’ White House Russia room? diplomat jokes
One of Moscow’s top diplomats joked to President Donald Trump on Thursday after touring the White House that he was disappointed not to have seen the “secret” Russia room.
“Thank you for the tour of the White House,” Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, told Trump at a lunch for the members of the UN Security Council.
“We saw the China room, but we didn’t see the Russia room,” Nebenzya said to laughter from around the table, adding that he wondered if such a room existed but was “top secret.”
Nebenzya’s quip followed remarks by China’s UN ambassador, Zhang Jun, who thanked Trump for his hospitality, saying, “We have made a tour around this number of rooms: the green one, the red one and also the China room.”
That got laughs from the US president and the group of diplomats.
The White House does have a China Room, but this refers to a collection of porcelain housed there, rather than the country.
China and Russia have never been far from Trump’s agenda since he won the White House in 2016. He is embroiled in a trade war with Beijing and accused by numerous domestic critics of murky relations with the Kremlin.
© 2019 AFP
Cheerleader who was punished for taking a knee during football game wins $145K settlement
A former cheerleader for Kennesaw State University who took a knee during the National Anthem during a football game has been paid $145,000 in an out-of-court settlement, according to the Marietta Daily Journal.
Tommia Dean sued KSU’s then-President Sam Olens, alongside Scott Whitlock and Matt Griffin who worked for the KSU athletics department at the time, after her public protest with four other cheerleaders which took place in 2017. She dropped her lawsuit after settling with the Georgia Department of Administrative Services for $145,000.
Trump appointee flails in Senate hearing as he tries to explain contradictory Pentagon statements
In the wake of news reports that the Trump administration is considering sending an additional 14,000 troops to the Middle East, potentially doubling the current amount of US troops sent to the region since May, the Pentagon's attempts to deny the revelations aren't going to well, according to Task & Purpose.
In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah said that there are no plans for a troop increase "at this time."
"As discussed in the hearing today, we are constantly evaluating the threat situation around the world and considering our options," Farah said. "We adjust our force posture and troop levels based on adversary action and the dynamic security situation. Secretary Esper spoke to Chairman Inhofe this morning and reaffirmed that we are not considering sending 14,000 additional troops to the Middle East at this time."
‘Make America 36th Out of 41 Developed Nations Again’: Social justice index of developed nations puts US near bottom
Meanwhile, the democratic-socialist Nordic countries of Iceland, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden enjoy the top spots in detailed survey of OECD nations.
Not dead last, but close to it.
That's where the United States came out in a new survey of the world's 41 highly-developed nations measuring access to social justice and the opportunities they afford their respective citizens and residents.