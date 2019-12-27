Quantcast
Connect with us

Whining billionaires are seemingly everywhere now — and Trump is the most self-pitying of all

Published

1 min ago

on

The Great Recession expanded wealth inequality worse than ever before, but instead of shaming billionaires into sharing — the wealthiest Americans loudly complained about the injustice they face.

Billionaire investor Stephen Schwarzman infamously lashed out in 2010 at the Obama administration’s 2010 proposal to close the carried interest loophole, comparing the proposed tax increase to Hitler’s invasion of Poland — setting the stage for complaints to come, reported the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Schwarzman has many a compatriot,” wrote Helaine Olen. “Elite gatherings such as the Milken Institute’s Global Conference and the annual World Economic Forum in Davos have become all but encounter sessions for misunderstood multimillionaires and billionaires to agree with each other in the face of calls that they pay their fair share.”

Olen pointed to the sorry spectacle of private equity mogul Leon Cooperman literally crying on CNBC as he complained about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s proposed wealth tax on fortunes in excess of $50 million, and the wife of Purdue Pharma heir Mortimer Sackler whined that the opioid fueled by their company had ruined her family’s reputation.

“The Wall Street Journal got a hold of an email where she complained what she calls the ‘situation’ is ‘destroying’ the family’s reputation, and ‘dooms’ her children,” Olen wrote.

It’s no surprise, then, that a decade marked by whining billionaires ends with just such a man in the White House.

“No one is more practiced at the art of billionaire self-pity than our president, Donald Trump,” Olen wrote. “He’s the victim of a Democratic ‘witch hunt.’ Impeachment? ‘More due process was accorded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.’ Yet he signed into law a tax plan so favorable to billionaires in general, and real-estate interests in particular, it might as well have been tailored precisely for him.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘People have died as a result’: Rural Missouri residents furious with greedy corporation for closing their only hospital

Published

28 mins ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

The health care crisis in the United States can assert itself in different ways in rural areas versus urban areas. A large urban center might have excellent health care facilities but limited access to them because of unaffordable health care premiums and the abuses of insurance companies; a rural area might not have enough health care facilities. And journalist Chris McGreal, in a December 27 article for The Guardian, points to the closing of a rural hospital in southeastern Missouri in June 2018 as an appalling example of how life-threatening a lack of health care can be in rural areas.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s 5 most appalling scandals of 2019

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

Donald Trump has often been described as the most scandal-ridden U.S. president since Richard Nixon, yet in many respects, he is worse — more vindictive, more corrupt, and even quicker to demonize his enemies. Just when one Trump-related scandal starts to disappear from the headlines, another one emerges. And that was certainly true in 2019. It remains to be seen whether or not Trump will win a second term in 2020, but one thing’s for certain: in 2019, Trump gave the United States many reasons why he shouldn’t be reelected.

Here are some of Trump’s worst scandals of 2019.

 

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP plan to do Trump’s bidding on impeachment will be ‘nightmare’ for John Roberts: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 27, 2019

By

According to Bloomberg columnist Noah Feldman, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts likely would rather prefer to do anything else rather than preside over the impeachment of President Donald Trump in what promises to be a partisan slugfest.

With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding up the articles of impeachment that are to be submitted to the Senate for the history-making trial, the conservative Roberts is also having to contend with a Republican-majority Senate led by Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) who has personally admitted that he is colluding with the White House.

Continue Reading
 
 