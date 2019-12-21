White House aides forced to announce ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event to soothe angry president after Christianity Today blast

According to a report in the Washington Post, a previously-planned “Evangelicals for Trump” event scheduled for January has become a top priority for White House aides attempting to calm the president after he was blindsided by a Christianity Today editorial calling for his ouster.

Earlier in the week the highly-influential evangelical periodical published an op-ed calling attacking Trump for being “Immoral” and calling for not only his impeachment but also his ouster as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has a ‘grossly immoral character’ and should be removed out of ‘loyalty to the creator of the Ten Commandments,’ clearly rattled the White House and the evangelical leaders who have tied themselves closely to the president,” the Post reports.

In the wake of the editorial, the president fired back on Twitter, calling it a mouthpiece for “leftist” ideas — an attack some Trump aides wish he hadn’t made.

“Several White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations, said they believed Trump was bringing too much attention to the editorial in a magazine that is largely read by elite pastors and, according to its publisher, has a paid circulation of 90,000,” the report states. “They said that in their view, he was probably overreacting to the criticism after a long week in which he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.”

With that in mind, Trump aides made a show of announcing the event which is still in the planning stages, with the Post reporting, “While the event was already in the works, it was announced Friday to appease the president, who also wants evangelical leaders to come to the White House in January, according to one White House official.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT