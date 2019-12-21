Quantcast
Connect with us

White House aides forced to announce ‘Evangelicals for Trump’ event to soothe angry president after Christianity Today blast

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a report in the Washington Post, a previously-planned “Evangelicals for Trump” event scheduled for January has become a top priority for White House aides attempting to calm the president after he was blindsided by a Christianity Today editorial calling for his ouster.

Earlier in the week the highly-influential evangelical periodical published an op-ed calling attacking Trump for being “Immoral” and calling for not only his impeachment but also his ouster as president.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trump has a ‘grossly immoral character’ and should be removed out of ‘loyalty to the creator of the Ten Commandments,’ clearly rattled the White House and the evangelical leaders who have tied themselves closely to the president,” the Post reports.

In the wake of the editorial, the president fired back on Twitter, calling it a mouthpiece for “leftist” ideas — an attack some Trump aides wish he hadn’t made.

“Several White House officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private deliberations, said they believed Trump was bringing too much attention to the editorial in a magazine that is largely read by elite pastors and, according to its publisher, has a paid circulation of 90,000,” the report states. “They said that in their view, he was probably overreacting to the criticism after a long week in which he became the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.”

With that in mind, Trump aides made a show of announcing the event which is still in the planning stages, with the Post reporting, “While the event was already in the works, it was announced Friday to appease the president, who also wants evangelical leaders to come to the White House in January, according to one White House official.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Kremlin state media launches full-on attack on impeachment as Trump ponders bills that could hurt Putin: report

Published

18 mins ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a stir this week by attacking the impeachment process against President Donald Trump and confidently predicting that the Senate will acquit him. But he is not alone. On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that the Russian state media networks are coming out in defense of Trump as well. This comes just as Trump is reportedly pushing back on a new package of Russian sanctions passed by Congress.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Furious’ Trump experiencing wild mood swings after being ‘surprised’ he was impeached: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

According to a report at Politico, Donald Trump has been completely absorbed with following his impeachment by the Democratic-controlled House and that his moods are taking wild swings depending upon what he sees on TV.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate for a trial that could result in Trump being stripped of the presidency, Politico reports that the president is still surprised at what is happening to him.

Noting that Trump watched the historic House vote on his impeachment from the wings while he waited to speak at a rally in Michigan, one Trump insider described his everchanging moods.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump White House hiding documents revealing officials waved red flags over reasons for withholding Ukraine aid: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 21, 2019

By

On Saturday, The Daily Beast reported that the White House is blacking out documents that could reveal more about whether low-level officials at the Office of Management and Budget were concerned that President Donald Trump's scheme to withhold military aid from Ukraine was illegal.

"The administration so far has declined to release copies of its internal communications about this vital issue — the legality of what Trump had ordered," reported The Beast. "On Friday, in 146 pages of new documents provided to the Center for Public Integrity under a court order, the Justice Department blacked out — for the second time — many of the substantive passages reflecting what key officials at the Pentagon and the Office of Management and Budget said to one another."

Continue Reading
 
 