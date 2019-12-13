Quantcast
Connect with us

Why Rudy Giuliani has always been — and will always be — ‘a small man in search of a balcony’

Published

1 hour ago

on

Pulitzer Prize-winning former New York Times journalist Clyde Haberman explained on Friday why the antics of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are part of a pattern that has defined his career during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Last Word.”

Haberman wrote a twice-a-week column about New York City for The Times during the majority of Giuliani’s time as mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Melber asked him about a new piece Haberman wrote for BuzzFeed News titled, “Ask Any New Yorker: Rudy Giuliani Was Always This Bad.”

Haberman recounted how legendary New York City journalist Jimmy Breslin described Giuliani as “a small man in search of a balcony.”

“The Giuliani modus operandi of 2019, on display so clearly in his starring role in the Ukraine scandal, is the same as it has been for decades: Smear the other side when you can, cast opponents as corrupt, or dismiss them as intellectually dishonest — if not out-and-out evil,” Haberman wrote.

Haberman recounted one shocking story about Giuliani’s character.

“Consider just one moment during the eight years he ran New York City. Patrick Dorismond was shot and killed by a police officer on a Manhattan sidewalk in March 2000, in an incident that began when he said no to drugs. The cop, part of an undercover team intent on making arrests, approached Dorismond outside a bar and asked where he and his pals could buy marijuana. Dorismond, a security guard and father of two, took offense and angrily said he was no drug dealer. Heated words were exchanged. The men scuffled. Next thing anyone knew, the officer’s gun was out and Dorismond lay on the pavement, mortally wounded,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s when then-mayor Giuliani went to work, throwing as much mud on the dead man as he could. Giuliani took the unusual, and ethically suspect, step of unsealing Dorismond’s juvenile delinquency record. This man was ‘no altar boy,’ he sneered. In fact, Dorismond really had been an altar boy. He’d even attended the same Roman Catholic school that Giuliani had,” he explained.

Haberman told Melber, “in truth his [modus operandi] has always been to throw dirt on opponents to cast them as morally deficient somehow, if not outright corrupt and evil.”

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘She’s fire’: Soccer superstar Megan Rapinoe explains her endorsement of Elizabeth Warren

Published

42 mins ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe explained her endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president during a Friday evening interview with CNN's Don Lemon.

"Elizabeth Warren picking up a big endorsement today from Megan Rapinoe, the soccer star and social activist who was named Sports Illustrated's 2019 'Person of the Year' earlier this week," Lemon reported.

Lemon played a clip of Rapinoe talking to Warren that was posted earlier in the day on Twitter.

I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country @ewarren pic.twitter.com/9hX3gQYjvo

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Why Rudy Giuliani has always been — and will always be — ‘a small man in search of a balcony’

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Pulitzer Prize-winning former New York Times journalist Clyde Haberman explained on Friday why the antics of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani are part of a pattern that has defined his career during an interview with MSNBC's Ari Melber on "The Last Word."

Haberman wrote a twice-a-week column about New York City for The Times during the majority of Giuliani's time as mayor.

Melber asked him about a new piece Haberman wrote for BuzzFeed News titled, "Ask Any New Yorker: Rudy Giuliani Was Always This Bad."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Barney Frank unveils the slogan Democratic candidates can use to win the Senate in 2020

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 13, 2019

By

Former Rep. Barney Frank suggested a slogan that Democrats could use to end the reign of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Frank suggested the slogan during a Friday appearance on MSNBC.

"The Republican electorate -- and what happens is the dynamic as the Republicans get harder and harder in this far-right Trump fealty, some people leave the Republican Party, so that means the remainder are this hardcore," Frank replied.

"Mitch McConnell is going to pay a price," he said. "And frankly, I think the way this is going to play out the Republican senators are now making the toughest choice a politician can make, between the primary and the final -- between making sure you can get renominated and the winning in November."

Continue Reading
 
 