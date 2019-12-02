Woman who asked Elizabeth Warren question about acceptance that elicited tears shares what senator whispered in her ear
In Waterloo, Iowa on Sunday a young woman asked Senator Elizabeth Warren a question for which the Democratic candidate didn’t have a plan. It wasn’t about student loans, the economy, education, climate change or health care. But it’s getting a great deal of attention now that videos of their interaction are spreading quickly (see video below).
“I was wondering if there was ever a time in your life where somebody you really looked up to maybe didn’t accept you as much,” a woman identified by ABC News as Raelyn said with “her voice cracking as she began to cry.”
“And how you dealt with that?” she added.
Senator Warren offered a very personal story, one she has written about in her book, about how her mother wanted her to “marry well.” At 22, when the marriage “just didn’t work out,” Warren says, she called her mother to let her know what was going on.
“There came a day when I had to call her and say, ‘this is over. I can’t make it work.’ And I heard the disappointment in her voice. I knew how she felt about it,” Warren said. ABC adds, “at times losing her voice to tears.”
“But I also knew it was the right thing to do.”
“And sometimes you just gotta do what’s right inside and hope that maybe the rest of the world will come around to it. And maybe they will and maybe they won’t, but the truth is, you gotta take care of yourself first,” Warren told Raelyn. “Give me a hug.”
“Give me a hug”: 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren shares emotional moment with young voter over struggle for acceptance. https://t.co/jLnK3wX6rU pic.twitter.com/TXpKy5XQH6
— ABC News (@ABC) December 2, 2019
ABC News reports Raelyn is “a member of the LGBTQ community,” and “told ABC News that conversations with family around Thanksgiving time gave rise to the idea.”
“What got me involved with her was her care for the LGBTQ community,” Raelyn told ABC. “And it’s been a struggle with that, with people close to me. And I just — she’s just, she gives me hope, which is not something that I’ve really had with other politicians, and I’ve followed politics for a while.”
Raelyn cited a part of Warren’s stump speech she repeats often on the campaign trail: that people should have the opportunity to “love who you love and build the family you want to build.”
CNN politics reporter Greg Krieg spoke with Raelyn after the event. he says she told him Senator Warren “was whispering in my ear, ‘We’ve got it. We’re going to be OK. You’re going to get through this. You’re going to be good.'”
Spoke to the young woman who asked the question just now. When they were embracing afterward, she said, Warren “was whispering in my ear, ‘We’ve got it. We’re going to be OK. You’re going to get through this. You’re going to be good.'” https://t.co/UwNsH1McrN
— Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) December 2, 2019
2020 Election
Insurance industry is clearly ‘terrified,’ says Bernie Sanders, as lawmakers admit lobbyists helped them write attacks on Medicare for All
"We are taking on the big-money interests who have an army of lobbyists trying to defeat Medicare for All."
Documents obtained by the Washington Post Monday showed that lobbyists helped three state lawmakers draft op-eds this year attacking Medicare for All, a revelation Sen. Bernie Sanders highlighted as further evidence that the healthcare industry is "terrified" of the push for single-payer.
2020 Election
Democratic unity matters more than any one Democratic candidate
We have entered a stage of the election cycle in which the Democrats are pushing and shoving, trying to make themselves stand apart from the rest. Up to now, this has been natural, healthy, and even productive. “Policy entrepreneurship,” by which candidates expand policy views to grow new “policy markets,” is a good thing mostly. It can give voters options in context and, therefore, the ability to rethink their policy preferences.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
2020 Election
Forget it: There’s no ‘one weird trick’ to get conservatives to vote for Democrats
Over the weekend, New York Times readers who were flipping through the opinion pages while trying to recover from Thursday's over-indulgences were greeted with the latest spin on the question that obsesses the Beltway press: How can Democrats get conservative voters to abandon Donald Trump and vote for them instead?
This article was originally published at Salon
This latest offering, by sociologists Robb Willer and Jan Voelkel, does improve on most such articles, which tend to recommend that Democrats abandon their commitments to social justice and a fairer economy in order to snag moderate voters and disaffected Republicans. (The argument is rarely phrased that way, of course. Instead these opinion writers lash out at the straw men of "political correctness" and "socialism" — views no major presidential candidate, even Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, actually express.)