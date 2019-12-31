Quantcast
‘Yankee dimwit’ Elise Stefanik trashed for spreading baseless conspiracy theory about Georgia Dem

1 min ago

On Tuesday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took issue with a New York Times column suggesting the GOP was struggling to elect women. To prove her point, she named off a number of Republican women running for Congress in a lengthy Twitter thread — and in the process, echoed a baseless conspiracy theory about Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA):

McBath, a former gun safety activist who lost her son Jordan Davis in a shooting incident and was elected in the 2018 blue wave, has for months been the subject of a false attack from the National Republican Congressional Committee that she secretly lives in Tennessee — a charge they attempted to prove by sending unwanted packages to the Tennessee home of her mother-in-law, then trying to pass off her mother-in-law’s signature as her own.

Commenters on social media raked Stefanik over the coals for parroting the false smear, with some Georgians making it clear that she was not welcome weighing in on affairs in their district:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
