‘Yankee dimwit’ Elise Stefanik trashed for spreading baseless conspiracy theory about Georgia Dem

On Tuesday, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) took issue with a New York Times column suggesting the GOP was struggling to elect women. To prove her point, she named off a number of Republican women running for Congress in a lengthy Twitter thread — and in the process, echoed a baseless conspiracy theory about Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA):

✔️@MichelleSteelCA ‘s polling and fundraising is very strong against vulnerable Harley Rouda in CA.

✔️@karenhandel will beat Lucy McBath in Georgia since Lucy lives in a different state.

✔️@NancyMace will win in SC in this pro-Trump district. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) December 31, 2019

McBath, a former gun safety activist who lost her son Jordan Davis in a shooting incident and was elected in the 2018 blue wave, has for months been the subject of a false attack from the National Republican Congressional Committee that she secretly lives in Tennessee — a charge they attempted to prove by sending unwanted packages to the Tennessee home of her mother-in-law, then trying to pass off her mother-in-law’s signature as her own.

Commenters on social media raked Stefanik over the coals for parroting the false smear, with some Georgians making it clear that she was not welcome weighing in on affairs in their district:

Stefanik has gone full MAGA. — Drew Savicki (@SenhorRaposa) December 31, 2019

Lucy McBath lives in Cobb County, GA you yankee dimwit — Brad Anderson (@DawgsOnTop44) December 31, 2019

Stay out of our politics Elise! We made our decision loud and clear last year. #ga06 has had enough of Trump sycophants! — Suburban Mom of GA06 (@SQofGA06) December 31, 2019

you guys tried this fake “she doesn’t live here!” with the NRCC using what was obviously McBath’s mother signature as an example (?) and then you got bodied last November. — Tyler Dinucci (@TylerDinucci) December 31, 2019

Lucy lives in a different state? @EliseStefanik has a vacation home in her district! She is from elsewhere. But I can see why the GOP would want to get rid of anti-gun violence @lucymcbath. Gun violence is what the GOP is about. — Michael Damsky (@michaeldamsky) December 31, 2019

Why are you lying about a fellow Congresswoman? Shame on you. — Jared (@Stizmaster) December 31, 2019

You are spreading obvious lies. You are an embarrassment to NY State. Resign. — dominus (@kdominus) December 31, 2019