‘You can’t even fix your hair’: Trump mocked for threatening to fix California’s homeless population

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump ignited mockery on Wednesday by warning the new governor of California that the federal government would intervene unless the state dealt with its homeless population.

“Governor Gavin N [sic] has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!” Trump tweeted on Christmas day.

Many Twitter users wondered how Trump planned to solve a complicated issue such as homelessness, while others wished he would keep quiet on the day celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

