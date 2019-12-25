‘You can’t even fix your hair’: Trump mocked for threatening to fix California’s homeless population
President Donald Trump ignited mockery on Wednesday by warning the new governor of California that the federal government would intervene unless the state dealt with its homeless population.
“Governor Gavin N [sic] has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!” Trump tweeted on Christmas day.
Many Twitter users wondered how Trump planned to solve a complicated issue such as homelessness, while others wished he would keep quiet on the day celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Trump takes time out of Christmas Day to attack California's governor over homelessness, in the process retweeting a Fox commentator mocking the governor's hair https://t.co/fDHAk3cvR9
— Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) December 25, 2019
You can't even fix your hair.
— leglyn (@TwoMilesAbout) December 25, 2019
Criticizing other peoples work? Start with your own job!
— Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) December 25, 2019
Really Dude! It is Christmas! BeBest?? @FLOTUS
— tobi8 (@tobinow) December 25, 2019
It’s Christmas. What’s wrong with you!!?????
— Rob Taub (@robmtaub) December 25, 2019
You sound really stupid. pic.twitter.com/1A3J7HKbuS
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 25, 2019
President is spending Christmas responding to random, multi-day-old tweets with threats against Democratic leaders of federal interventions of their states. Hatred & Authoritarianism is a 24/7/365 job for our Dear Leader #MerryChristmas
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 25, 2019
It’s Christmas Day can’t you just be quiet 🤐 for one day!
— Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯☃️🎄 (@RaeMargaret61) December 25, 2019
I guess we couldn't let the holiday go by without tweeting a threat to a political opponent. And while the CA housing/homeless crisis has broad, national implications, it is not asking a lot for Trump to give it a rest for a day. https://t.co/BVDoPxwxWT
— Chris DiLapi (@cmdilapi) December 25, 2019
Attention All Homeless Folks: You have been invited to stay on tRump properties until he can figure out how to end homelessness.
— Bella (@Bella74357753) December 25, 2019
Trump uses Christmas Day to attack a democratic governor. Happy birthday Jesus! #MerryChristmasMrPresident #MerryChristmas https://t.co/1efopKlM9Z
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) December 25, 2019
Breaking Banner
Republican Congressman spends Christmas gleefully remembering Hillary Clinton nearly being hit by falling light
The night celebrated by Christians as the birth of their Savior, Jesus Christ, was instead spent by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) gleefully remembering when then-first lady Hillary Clinton was nearly hit with a falling television light.
https://twitter.com/RepGosar/status/1209504003307868160
The interview was on January 26, 1992, on 60 Minutes on CBS, nearly 28 years ago.
Christmas eve is generally regarded as a time Christians celebrate a giving heart that thinks of others first. The Arizona Catholic is opting for another kind of belief.
"A sitting member of the U.S. House of Representatives is spending his Christmas gloating about a former secretary of state nearly getting badly injured in the middle of a TV interview many, many years ago," said New York Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt.
Breaking Banner
Trump properties are more successful if they don’t have anything to do with Trump
President Donald Trump has spent the better part of three years patronizing his own resorts, clubs, and golf courses. While each time he visits, he scores free advertising for himself; it turns out the best business decision is to take Trump out entirely.
The New York Times wrote Wednesday that the biggest cash driver for the president, his Doral resort in Maimi. But the resort is "emblematic of the financial pressure on Mr. Trump since he won the White House three years ago." The highest-profile properties are now part of a partisan war, and it's reduced the occupancy as a result.