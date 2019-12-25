‘You can’t even fix your hair’: Trump mocked for threatening to fix California’s homeless population

President Donald Trump ignited mockery on Wednesday by warning the new governor of California that the federal government would intervene unless the state dealt with its homeless population.

“Governor Gavin N [sic] has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved!” Trump tweeted on Christmas day.

Many Twitter users wondered how Trump planned to solve a complicated issue such as homelessness, while others wished he would keep quiet on the day celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Trump takes time out of Christmas Day to attack California's governor over homelessness, in the process retweeting a Fox commentator mocking the governor's hair https://t.co/fDHAk3cvR9 — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) December 25, 2019

You can't even fix your hair. — leglyn (@TwoMilesAbout) December 25, 2019

Criticizing other peoples work? Start with your own job! — Paul van der Meer (@Paul_VanDerMeer) December 25, 2019

It’s Christmas. What’s wrong with you!!????? — Rob Taub (@robmtaub) December 25, 2019

You sound really stupid. pic.twitter.com/1A3J7HKbuS — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 25, 2019

President is spending Christmas responding to random, multi-day-old tweets with threats against Democratic leaders of federal interventions of their states. Hatred & Authoritarianism is a 24/7/365 job for our Dear Leader #MerryChristmas — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 25, 2019

It’s Christmas Day can’t you just be quiet 🤐 for one day! — Robbin ¯\_(ツ)_/¯☃️🎄 (@RaeMargaret61) December 25, 2019

I guess we couldn't let the holiday go by without tweeting a threat to a political opponent. And while the CA housing/homeless crisis has broad, national implications, it is not asking a lot for Trump to give it a rest for a day. https://t.co/BVDoPxwxWT — Chris DiLapi (@cmdilapi) December 25, 2019

Attention All Homeless Folks: You have been invited to stay on tRump properties until he can figure out how to end homelessness. — Bella (@Bella74357753) December 25, 2019