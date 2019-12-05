‘You don’t get to dictate terms’: Trump soundly mocked for demanding speedy resolution to impeachment

President Donald Trump broke with his Republican defenders, who say impeachment is moving too fast, and demanded a quick resolution to the constitutional process.

House Democrats moved the impeachment process from the Intelligence Committee to the Judiciary Committee after nearly two weeks of testimony, and Trump called for a speedy end to the matter.

“The Do Nothing Democrats had a historically bad day yesterday in the House,” Trump tweeted. “They have no Impeachment case and are demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to them, they have gone crazy.”

“Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so we can have a fair trial in the Senate, and so that our Country can get back to business,” he added. “We will have Schiff, the Bidens, Pelosi and many more testify, and will reveal, for the first time, how corrupt our system really is. I was elected to ‘Clean the Swamp,’ and that’s what I am doing!”

The president’s demand was met with fierce mockery.

You don't get to dictate the terms of how slowly or quickly you get impeached, Spanky. That's not how this works. Your days of lawlessness are coming to an end. The stain of impeachment is FOREVER. You're about to have a lot of bad days, and we're HERE for it. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 5, 2019

Why not call FACT WITNESSES??? Like your buddies here??? pic.twitter.com/p4WTbqcfjn — jeff heisler (@jrheisler) December 5, 2019

You had an historically bad day yesterday when some great and (let’s be honest) more respected and competent world leaders than you, laughed at you in front of the world. You are literally a laughing stock. Congratulations! — Christine (@guelphgirlchris) December 5, 2019

Actually. Legal scholars seem to think that you had a bad day. — Laura Macdougall (@lmac522) December 5, 2019

We watched for 10 hours all the evidence of how reprehensibly corrupt and treasonous you are. How you’re endangering Americans for your own personal political gain. Right after we saw the entire world mock and laugh at you. YOU are the one who had a pretty shitty day… #Trump — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) December 5, 2019

Why would Pelosi testify? She wasn’t on the extortion call. Why won’t YOU testify if you’re innocent? — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) December 5, 2019

The Democrats, who have passed 400 bills that are currently collecting dust on #MoscowMitch's desk, had a phenomenal day yesterday as highly regarded scholars made the case for your inevitable and well deserved impeachment. Our democracy matters to them. You are not above the law — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 5, 2019

FIXED IT! –> I had a historically bad day yesterday in the House. I have no Impeachment defense & am demeaning our Country. But nothing matters to me, I have gone crazy. Therefore I say, if you are going to impeach me, do it now, fast, so I can get removed from office. — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) December 5, 2019

Your denial & lies aren’t going to save you from House impeachment. They will impeach you & they’ll do it when they do it. Not when you tell them to do it. — Jodie Moss (@jodiemoss1976) December 5, 2019

You last act before your inauguration was to settle the Trump University case for $25 million. You have been fined $2 million for stealing from charity. Manafort and Cohen are in jail. Stone and Giuliani are going to jail. Tell me more about ‘draining the swamp’… — Jon Fish 🐠 (@lionel_jon) December 5, 2019