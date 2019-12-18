You ‘just made my healing much harder’: Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump’s attacks on her late husband

President Donald Trump attacked the late-Congressman John Dingell (D-MI) while recalling a conversation he had with now-Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

Rep. Dingell told Trump she was overwhelmingly appreciative to the president for lowering the flags for her husband. Dingell reportedly told the president, “John is looking down and he’s thrilled.” Trump joked that Dingell might be “looking up,” indicated that Dingell was in Hell.

She responded to Trump’s comments saying that they were overwhelmingly hurtful as she and her family enter their first Christmas without her husband.

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service,” she tweeted. “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

