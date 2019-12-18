Quantcast
Connect with us

You ‘just made my healing much harder’: Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump’s attacks on her late husband

Published

2 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump attacked the late-Congressman John Dingell (D-MI) while recalling a conversation he had with now-Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI).

Rep. Dingell told Trump she was overwhelmingly appreciative to the president for lowering the flags for her husband. Dingell reportedly told the president, “John is looking down and he’s thrilled.” Trump joked that Dingell might be “looking up,” indicated that Dingell was in Hell.

ADVERTISEMENT

She responded to Trump’s comments saying that they were overwhelmingly hurtful as she and her family enter their first Christmas without her husband.

“Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service,” she tweeted. “I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

You ‘just made my healing much harder’: Rep. Debbie Dingell responds to Trump’s attacks on her late husband

Published

1 min ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump attacked the late-Congressman John Dingell (D-MI) while recalling a conversation he had with now-Rep.

Debbie Dingell (D-MI) where she was overwhelmingly appreciative to the president for lowering the flags for her husband. Dingell reportedly told the president, "John is looking down and he's thrilled." Trump joked that Dingell might be "looking up," indicated that Dingell was in Hell.

She responded to Trump's comments saying that they were overwhelmingly hurtful as she and her family enter their first Christmas without her husband.

"Mr. President, let’s set politics aside. My husband earned all his accolades after a lifetime of service," she tweeted. "I’m preparing for the first holiday season without the man I love. You brought me down in a way you can never imagine and your hurtful words just made my healing much harder."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

House passes impeachment as Trump goes off in bonkers speech about everything from toilets to Comey

Published

15 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

President Donald Trump went off on an extended rally speech in Michigan as the House of Representatives were approving Articles I and II of his impeachment.

But as CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale noted, the president had a hard time navigating what he should say about impeachment. He would touch on the topic and then "retreat" to something more comfortable, Dale explained.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1207478534467399682

He also incorrectly stated that he was the first president to be impeached.

https://twitter.com/ddale8/status/1207481726341132288

Just as the president finished ranting about the debunked conspiracy theory that there were "low ratings" for the impeachment hearings, he then bragged about how good his ratings were when he hosted "The Apprentice" at NBC. He said he "loved it," that everyone was failing so much without him. In fact, the president was only successful on NBC for the first few years of his show. The impeachment hearings garnered a more significant audience than Trump's final seasons of his show.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump has joined the ‘losers of presidential history’ — and Republicans are going down with him: Conservative columnist

Published

35 mins ago

on

December 18, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Never-Trump conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin released a scorching assessment of President Donald Trump's legacy, as a newly impeached president — and that of all the Republicans who have leapt to his defense rather than stand up for the rule of law.

"Even Trump knows he will be lumped in with the 'losers' in the presidential history rankings such as Richard Nixon and Andrew Johnson," wrote Rubin. "Impeachment will define his presidency, dwarfing any other foreign or domestic action. No wonder he rages against a speaker he is powerless to stop. His worst nightmare is to be humiliated, and if not now, history certainly will regard him as a pitiful, damaged man utterly unfit for the role he won through a series of improbable events (thanks to a hostile foreign power and an undisciplined FBI director)."

Continue Reading
 
 