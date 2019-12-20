‘You’re not a good person’: Sarah Huckabee Sanders gets raked over the coals for mocking Joe Biden’s stutter

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is being highly-criticized after she mocked Joe Biden’s stuttering during Thursday night’s 2020 Democratic presidential debate.

The former Vice President, who grew up with a stutter he has worked his entire life to control, was actually emulating a child who he said came up to him, saying “I can’t talk.”

Huckabee Sanders took to Twitter in an apparent attempt to disparage Biden.

“I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate,” Sanders tweeted.

Biden quickly responded.

I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019

Huckabee Sanders deleted her tweet, claiming she was “trying to make fun of anyone with a speech impediment.”

It appears few believe her.

Prominent technology business journalist Kara Swisher:

I have to say @SarahHuckabee is truly a shitty human being for tweeting this. https://t.co/riedFrqKMb — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) December 20, 2019

Another person on Twitter reminded Swisher of the 2018 White House Correspondents Dinner:

She was dead on correct. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) December 20, 2019

A former CIA officer:

Mocking Biden who overcame a stutter. You can take a woman out of the Trump White House but you can’t take the Trump White House out of a woman. https://t.co/WFfsa8zx4E — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) December 20, 2019

Global News’ national reporter:

First Trump’s cruelty toward the Dingells and now Sarah Sanders mocking Biden’s stutter. Aren’t we all sick of this meanness and bullying? https://t.co/BYy2ovozCK — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) December 20, 2019

The people of Arkansas may elect you but God will never a welcome someone as cruel as you Into his kingdom. Have fun looking up with Trump Sarah Sanders — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) December 20, 2019

Here’s prominent journalist Soledad O’Brien, who is the chairwoman of Starfish Media Group:

Congratulations to the @fulbrightboard on your newest member! Well done! What a role model! https://t.co/qMw7UA0Mmk — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) December 20, 2019

This refugee/Trans advocate notes that Huckabee Sanders is actually a Fulbright Board member:

As a Fulbright-Schumaner with the @FulbrightPrgrm, it is appalling to see ableist comments coming from @fulbrightboard Member Sanders. The fourth guiding administrative principle of the Fulbright program is to “encourage diversity.” These comments are at odds with that. https://t.co/AD90SkLy3B — Hera Jay (@herajaybrown) December 20, 2019

Indeed, here’s Huckabee Sanders’ Twitter bio in which she mentions it:

“Christian. Wife. Mom to three. Former Press Sec for @realdonaldtrump. @foxnews contributor. Presidential appointee @fulbrightboard. Traveler. Arkansan.”

Huckabee Sanders later apologized but did not admit she was mocking Biden – which also was not well-received:

So, mocking stuttering would have been okay if Biden didn’t stutter? You know, Sarah, I saw you last year at the British Embassy. You were clearly buzzed, and people were clearly avoiding you. Probably because you’re not a good person. You do shit like this A LOT. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 20, 2019