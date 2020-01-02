2 police dead after shootout in Diamond Head, Hawaii

Two police officers are dead as a Sunday morning shootout is prompting lockdowns and an active-shooter situation in Diamond Head, outside of Honolulu.

The shooter allegedly started multiple fires that are burning residents in the area, reported CNN.

There is currently no information available about the identity of the shooter or confirmation that the shooter has been killed.

The shootout comes just a little over one month after another Hawaii shooting, when a sailor went on a spree on base in Pearl Harbor. Multiple people were killed.

In the area of Hibicus Dr. and connecting streets are closed down due to police investigation. — Honolulu Police (@honolulupolice) January 19, 2020

I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department. This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai’i. — Kirk Caldwell (@MayorKirkHNL) January 19, 2020

Breaking: At least 2 police officers have been shot near Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaii. Multiple houses are on fire at the scene. pic.twitter.com/ewK7qCUxdp — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) January 19, 2020

Gunshots and homes burning on diamond head road just off Kapiolani park. pic.twitter.com/UlWDusbUxk — rene (@lauriespeer) January 19, 2020

The Star Advertiser in #Honolulu reports that officers responded to a possible stabbing near the base of #DiamondHead when they ran into a man with a gun, who opened fire & hit two officers. https://t.co/x9mAOsk9Zz | #Hawaii pic.twitter.com/JerdaLFGw7 — DiepTLam (@DiepTLam) January 19, 2020

