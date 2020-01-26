A high school debate team is better than Trump’s ‘immature half-baked’ legal team: MSNBC analyst

During a discussion about the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump, the panel noted that they’re so bad that a high school debate team would do a better job.

Host Alex Witt played a clip of Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appearing on “Meet the Press,” where he said he hopes the impeachment process is an instructive one for the president. This week, Braun confessed that the president was guilty, but that he was unwilling to vote to convict the guilty president.

The comments came on MSNBC Sunday, “WokeAF Daily” host Danielle Moodie-Mills explained that it isn’t likely. As the past shows, the president doesn’t tend to learn from his mistakes because he doesn’t see them as mistakes.

“I think [Braun] might be the only one who has that view,” she said. “I don’t think the president is going to learn anything. He’s been on a tweetstorm since this morning. He’s been threatening Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), which is his mode (sic) of operandi. Any time he’s backed against a corner he starts threatening people. I don’t know what he’s learned from this process nor do I know what Republicans are learning, being as how many of them in the room are reading books or doodling. This is something so incredibly important to our country, to their jobs, and they just don’t seem to be up to the task at all.”

What Witt found fascinating was a U.S. senator being willing to say that the president needs to learn something from the process and should be “schooled here.”

“It says to me that the president doesn’t know anything about our Constitution,” said Moodie-Mills. “And yes, he should be schooled. And yes, he should be a curious student of history, but he is not. He’s a vindictive, very small man, who is not learning anything except how to go after his opponents, continually, on Twitter. That’s what he’s learning at this moment, is whether or not people are on his side or they’re not. Not putting the country first at all.”

When predicting how the rest of the week would play out in the impeachment trial, she anticipated that it would be tough to watch because the president’s legal team will lie at every turn, for hours.

“I think it’s going to be incredibly difficult,” Moodie-Mills said. “They have nothing to offer. They’re not refuting the facts. They’re blaming process and they’re calling names. It’s probably one of the most immature, half-baked defenses we’ve seen. I’m sure that a high school debate team could do better than the Trump team. What Adam Schiff and the other House managers put together was so brilliantly done. History will remember their patriotism.”

Watch the comments below: