Quantcast
Connect with us

‘A huge deal’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down implications of GOP senator splitting with Trump after briefing on Iran

Published

52 mins ago

on

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was surprised after conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the administration after receiving a briefing on why President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

The host played a clip of Lee talking to reporters.

Lee said it was “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I’ve served on the United States Senate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What I found so distressing about the briefing is one of the messages we received from the briefers was do not discuss, do not debate the issue of the appropriateness of further military intervention against Iran and if do, you’ll be emboldening Iran,” he explained. “The implication being we would be less safe by having a debate or discussion about the appropriateness of further military involvement.”

Wallace said Lee’s outburst was “a huge deal.”

“That the guy, right there, Sen. Lee — he’s a Republican!” Wallace noted. “The Republicans in the Senate are by and large zombies, walking along as Donald Trump obliterates things like truth, the rule of law and respect for our institutions,” she explained.

“He just left a briefing where he was a little peeved that the party’s respect for truth, the rule of law and congressional debate and institutions has been obliterated,” she noted.

Wallace said she could not remember seeing anything like this during the Bush administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mnuchin begs Democrats to wait until after the election to disclose how much the Secret Service spends on Trump’s travel

Published

47 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

On Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is imploring Democrats to change draft legislation that would disclose how much the Secret Service spends securing President Donald Trump's travel, so that the information is only made public after the presidential election.

The disclosure requirement is part of a broader bipartisan bill that would transfer control of the Secret Service back to the Treasury Department.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A huge deal’: Nicolle Wallace breaks down implications of GOP senator splitting with Trump after briefing on Iran

Published

52 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace was surprised after conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the administration after receiving a briefing on why President Donald Trump chose to assassinate Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

The host played a clip of Lee talking to reporters.

Lee said it was "probably the worst briefing I've seen, at least on a military issue, in the nine years I've served on the United States Senate."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."

"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.

He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Fox News cut away during his statements:

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1215023938532712450

https://twitter.com/kathrynw5/status/1215021985710923776

https://twitter.com/igorbobic/status/1215021730877628417

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image