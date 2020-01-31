‘A shockingly sad day’: Ambassador McFaul worries Senate Republicans are harming America worldwide

Former Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul admitted being “depressed” about America’s future as Senate Republicans appeared poised to block any witnesses from testifying and being cross-examined in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

McFaul, who was a top National Security Council official in Obama’s White House prior to being confirmed as ambassador by the United States Senate, posted his comments on the president’s favorite social media platform.

“A shockingly sad day for the American rule of law,” McFaul wrote.

“We know there are key eyewitnesses who have not testified in this impeachment trial. Yet Republicans refuse to allow the American people to hear from them,” he explained. “I’m depressed about the status and future [of] our republic.”

McFaul noted one tweet that he said made his case, from Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the former president of Estonia.

“Great! No more tedious US lectures on rule of law, fair trials, evidence, equality before the law, transparency, corruption, free and fair elections” — some 130 governments around the world right now. — toomas hendrik ilves (@IlvesToomas) January 31, 2020

“Our credibility as a model for democracy and rule of law has been damaged,” he explained. “I wish these senators would think about these broader national security issues when making such decisions.”

“For the next century, we will be engaged in an ideological struggle between democracy and autocracy, especially with China, but also Russia and others. Our normative high ground regarding democracy and the rule of law is taking a hit today,” he concluded.

McFaul singled out one Republican senator in particular.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) argued the founders would be “aghast” if they knew the House Intelligence Committee released phone records implicating Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA).

McFaul noted that the founders were unfamiliar with telephones, as they had yet to be invented.

But first they’d have to ask “what is a phone “ ? https://t.co/HPs3FHdyDF — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 31, 2020