‘Absolutely shameless’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘irresponsible’ lie against Democrats to defend Trump

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received harsh criticism along for an attack against Democrats running for president in 2020 during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, was interviewed by Sean Hannity.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat Presidential candidates,” Haley argued.

The comments came on the same day that hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the assassinated Iranian general.

Haley was harshly criticized for her attack.

“Exactly which members of the Democratic leadership and exactly which Democratic Presidential candidates have mourned the “loss” of Soleimani?” asked historian Kevin Kruse. “Be specific, ma’am, with exact quotes. Show your work.”

Here’s what others were saying:

OMG! You are totally, completely, undeniably nuts with this deliberate disinformation. — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) January 7, 2020

Your conduct is disgusting. If you were capable of shame, you’d be ashamed of yourself. — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) January 7, 2020

I cannot believe you just said that, what a shame you held the position of the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nation and did not learn anything peaceful or compromising to say! Zero (0) respect for you on this one. 🙉 — Rashida B. (@rashida_ob) January 7, 2020

Lacking any rationale for timing & location of assassination (which as been obviously terrible for US), Trump sycophants resorting to saying that anyone who questions them loves Iran. Pathetic that this is what @NikkiHaley thinks demonstrates her leadership in our time of need. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) January 7, 2020

Nikki Haley should be ashamed. — Dorie C (@doriecham) January 7, 2020

You were so convincing years ago, that you were intelligent, knowledgeable and humble. So disappointed that I was wrong, as you are cut of the same Trump Cloth. — Kraftman (@CheesyKraftman) January 7, 2020

There's a difference between HAVING character & BEING a character. Darling Nikki is the latest iteration of Trump's GOP devolving from having character, to being a character, to a caricature. Condolences on the death of their collective souls. History will be damning & unkind. — Louis R. Bridgeman (@LouisRBridgema3) January 7, 2020

The low road is the only road in the @GOP. — Vera’s Husband (@VeraHusband) January 7, 2020

"Democrats love terrorists! Oh yeaaaah! Drink my Kool-Aid baby!" – the new Nikki Haley pic.twitter.com/DCWZGko6St — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 7, 2020

I’m mourning the loss of Nikki’s soul. — Loren Bazan (@LadyofWolves) January 7, 2020

No. No she is not. — Bejeweled (@BejeweledJD) January 7, 2020

She never had it🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — always wright (@Juanita79722037) January 7, 2020

She worked for a president who has mourned the loss of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, bragged about his friendship with Kim Jong-un, and helped MBS cover-up the murder and dismemberment of a US resident. https://t.co/qZSpDpAgtQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) January 7, 2020