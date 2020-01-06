Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Absolutely shameless’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘irresponsible’ lie against Democrats to defend Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received harsh criticism along for an attack against Democrats running for president in 2020 during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, was interviewed by Sean Hannity.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat Presidential candidates,” Haley argued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments came on the same day that hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the assassinated Iranian general.

Haley was harshly criticized for her attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Exactly which members of the Democratic leadership and exactly which Democratic Presidential candidates have mourned the “loss” of Soleimani?” asked historian Kevin Kruse. “Be specific, ma’am, with exact quotes. Show your work.”

Here’s what others were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Absolutely shameless’: Nikki Haley blasted for ‘irresponsible’ lie against Democrats to defend Trump

Published

4 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley received harsh criticism along for an attack against Democrats running for president in 2020 during a Monday appearance on Fox News.

Haley, the former Republican governor of South Carolina, was interviewed by Sean Hannity.

“The only ones mourning the loss of Soleimani are our Democrat leadership and our Democrat Presidential candidates," Haley argued.

The comments came on the same day that hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets to mourn the assassinated Iranian general.

https://twitter.com/_purpleXi_/status/1214191726123978752

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Laura Ingraham warns Trump on Fox News to never listen to people like herself

Published

53 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Fox News personality Laura Ingraham counseled President Donald Trump on Monday to ignore advice from those who advocated for the Iraq War.

"It's important for the president to listen to his gut here, that he doesn't listen to the same people who got us sucked into Iraq in the first place," Ingraham said.

"The 'Bush Doctrine' is dead," she declared. "And Trump helped bury it. Thank God."

Among those who she should be ignored is apparently Ingraham herself, according to an expert in monitoring right-wing media.

"Ingraham was one of the most prominent Iraq war advocates and champion of the 'Bush Doctrine,'" wrote Angelo Carusone, the president of Media Matters for America.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Maddow breaks down the ‘absolutely mind-bending’ Trump development — impacting Iran and Iraq

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

The host of "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC focused on one key development in Washington, DC that could have key impacts in President Donald Trump's "impeachment trial" -- that also could have key ramifications for America's foreign policy in both Iran and Iraq.

The host noted that one of the key facts in the abuse of power article of impeachment against Trump is that Vice President Mike Pence was expected to deliver the quid pro quo during a meeting with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Maddow reported that expectation was revealed by Eric Chewning, who at the time served as chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

Continue Reading
 
 