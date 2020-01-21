Quantcast
Adam Schiff destroys Trump lawyers in epic fact-check: the American people ‘are not stupid’

Published

5 mins ago

on

The chairman of the House Intelligence Committee provided a fact-check of President Donald Trump’s lawyers after they claimed during the Senate impeachment trial that Ukraine was unaware that a hold had been put on military funding.

Schiff was seeking documents from the Office of Management and Budget, along with testimony from director Mick Mulvaney, who also works as Trump’s acting chief of staff.

Schiff noted that Trump lawyer Michael Purpura claimed security assistance funds were not mentioned at all in the July 25th call between Trump and Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelinsky. And he showed how that was incorrect.

“What kind of message do you think that sends to Ukraine?” Schiff asked. “They’re not stupid. The people watching this aren’t stupid.

“Mr. Purpura says they never found out about it, they didn’t find out about the freeze in the aid until a month later. Mr. Purpura needs to be a little more careful with his facts,” Schiff concluded, before launching his fact-check.

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT


