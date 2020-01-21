What did Ukraine know and when did they know it? Trump lawyer tells another whopper at Senate trial

President Donald Trump’s legal team played fast and loose with the truth on the first day of the impeachment trial, at one point claiming falsely that no Republicans were allowed into the classified information facilities during the House impeachment proceedings.

Michael Purpura one of the president’s lawyers, lied again later that evening, claiming the Ukrainians had no knowledge that the Trump administration froze military aid at the time Trump pressed President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“At its core, this case is very simple, and the key facts are undisputed,” said Purpura. “First, you’ve seen the transcripts, which the president released transparently, unprecedentedly. There was no quid pro quo for anything. Security assistance funds aren’t even mentioned on the call. Second, President Zelensky and the highest ranking officials in the Ukrainian government repeatedly have said there was no quid pro quo, and there was no pressure. Third, the Ukrainians were not even aware of the pause in the aid at the time of the call and weren’t aware of it, did not become aware of it until more than a month later.”

In fact, The New York Times has reported that Ukrainian officials were aware of the aid freeze at least as early as July, the same month Trump made the call. Meanwhile, indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has alleged he sent out a warning that aid may be frozen in May, although this has not been confirmed.

Watch below: