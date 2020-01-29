Adam Schiff owns Republicans by quoting the GOP’s support of whistleblowers
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) dismissed conspiracy theories that he was working with the whistleblower to craft a report against the president.
Schiff began by using Republicans’ own words against them. He quoted Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-SC), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Richard Burr (R-NC) and Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), all of whom have advocated protecting the identity of whistleblowers.
“In short, the conspiracy theory which was outlined earlier that the whistle-blower colluded with the Intelligence Committee staff to hatch an impeachment inquiry is totally wrong,” Schiff said. “This is confirmed by the accuracy of the whistleblower complaint which has been corroborated by the evidence that we subsequently gathered in all material respects.”
He then went on to attack Republicans who have gone after Schiff’s staff.
“I won’t go into anything that could lead to the revelation or the identity of the whistleblower, but I can tell you because my staff’s names have been brought into the proceeding that my staff acted at all times with the most complete professionalism,” Schiff continued. “I am very protective of my staff, as I know that you are, and I’m grateful that we have such bright hard-working people working around the clock to protect this country, and who have served our committee so well, and so it is grieving me to see them smeared.”
He went on to say that some of them have had threats and are concerned about their safety because of smears that they have gotten from Republicans and Fox News.
“I can tell you that there is no one who could understand the plight of Ambassador [Marie] Yovanovich more than any staff who have been treated to the smears and now have concerns over their own safety,” he explained.
Watch the video below:
Dershowitz Harvard Law colleague says he just made the best case for calling John Bolton as a witness
During President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz reiterated the following hypothetical:
"What if a Democratic president were to be elected and Congress were to authorize much money to either Israel or the Palestinians, and the Democratic president were to say to Israel: 'No -- I'm gonna withhold this money unless you stop all settlement growth,' or to the Palestinians: 'I will withhold the money Congress authorized to you unless you stop paying terrorists,' and the president said -- quid pro quo -- 'If you don't do it, you don't get the money; if you do it, you get the money.' There's no one in this chamber that would regard that as in any way unlawful."
‘Very interesting indeed’: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski praised for question that cornered Trump lawyer
Two Republican senators were praised online for asking an insightful question during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) asked a joint question about whether Trump ever raised concerns about Hunter Biden or his father with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
Alana Abramson, a congressional reporter for TIME magazine, noted the two sit next to each other and that it "looked like they were conferring on it via note passing."
Face masks, fear and boredom: Chinese react to virus threat
Whether lining up to buy face masks, blockading villages or finding ways to stave off boredom amid a city in lockdown, the outbreak of a new and deadly virus has brought disruption to the daily lives of people across China.
In Wuhan, the city where the previously unknown form of coronavirus first appeared, the streets are deserted. Placed under lockdown by the central government since January 23, with citizens forbidden to leave without special permission, many are choosing to remain indoors to minimize risk of infection.