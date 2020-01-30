Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump’s lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.

Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.

Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.

“The president’s policy is always to abide by the laws, and continue to do so,” Philbin said.

Schiff pounced, calling this a “remarkable admission,” by the defense team.

“They were, in the words of Dr. Fiona Hill, ‘a domestic political errand,’” Schiff said of Giuliani’s actions.

It essentially proved the comments by Hill.

“Rudy Giuliani is not some Svengali here, who has the president under his control…And if [Trump] is willing to listen to his personal lawyer over his own intelligence agencies, his own advisers, then you can imagine what a danger that presents,” Schiff previously said about Giuliani during his presentation last week.

Watch below:

Adam Schiff responds to Philbin: "What president's counsel said was that no foreign policy was being conducted by a private party here. That is, Rudy Giuliani was not conducting U.S. Foreign policy. Rudy Giuliani was not conducting policy. That is a remarkable admission" pic.twitter.com/ex2vcl7hj3 — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) January 30, 2020

Schiff: “They have now acknowledged that the person in charge of this [Rudy Giuliani] was not conducting policy. That is a startling admission.” https://t.co/kfaqEJJajc pic.twitter.com/078mN8Nojk — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 30, 2020