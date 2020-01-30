Quantcast
Alan Dershowitz: I did not say what CNN and MSNBC are reporting I said

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 30, 2020

Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.

Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.

He disagrees.

Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.

“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”

Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.

