Alan Dershowitz: I did not say what CNN and MSNBC are reporting I said

Alan Dershowitz is now denying he delivered stunning – and stunningly false – remarks in defense of President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s Senate impeachment trial, and he is accusing CNN and MSNBC of inaccurate reporting – and the public for not paying attention.

Dershowitz need only read the transcript to see that he did in fact say what is being reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disagrees.

They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest. — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) January 30, 2020

Here’s are Dershowitz’s comments on tape:

Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz: "If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment." https://t.co/jKErQcS1Iy pic.twitter.com/zo4rL6Zbla — ABC News (@ABC) January 29, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“If a president does something which he believes will help him get elected, in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment,” Dershowitz told Senators, stunning many across the nation.

“The only thing that would make a quid pro quo unlawful is if the quo were in some way illegal,” he added. “And it cannot be a corrupt motive if you have a mixed motive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal and constitutional experts have already weighed in and strongly, vehemently disagree.