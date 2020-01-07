‘All is well?’: Onlookers flabbergasted Trump claims ‘so far, so good’ — after US troops attacked by ballistic missiles
President Donald Trump on Tuesday night took to his favorite social media platform to argue that “all is well” in the Middle East — following Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on multiple military bases inside Iraq.
“All is well!” Trump claimed.
“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” he argued.
Trump added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday.
The internet was shocked that he would claim things are “good” as it appears the United States is at war with Iran after the assassination of General Qassim Suleimani, which the Iranians declared to be an act of war.
Here’s what some people were saying about Trump’s declaration that “all is well”:
Only a complete moron would tweet "all is well" after Iran fires more than a dozen missiles on a US base.
And to the US official who told MSNBC there are "very few if any" casualties.
Are there casualties or not? How many? https://t.co/FkEXWPMmsB
— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 8, 2020
We will we will rock you
We will we will rock you#SevereRevenge https://t.co/ky3xSzZsMx
— Iran (@Iran) January 8, 2020
Our troops are getting bombed solely because you acted recklessly in order to distract from your rampant criminality, and then rage-tweeted us into an unnecessary conflict.
But sure, "All is well."
— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 8, 2020
"So far, so good!"
Really…???
This is a weird thing to say, dude. Even for you.
— Translate Trump (@TranslateRealDT) January 8, 2020
All is well! pic.twitter.com/T6RxKDoKkw
— o.O (@JimEightDigits) January 8, 2020
RESIGN!
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 8, 2020
“So far, so good?”
Are.
You.
Fucking.
Kidding?
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 8, 2020
You are the most damaged. You are demented and are in no way capable of handling this shitstorm you dragged the world into. Do everyone a favor and resign. God bless our troops and fuck you Trump. #TrumpsWarOfMassDistraction #RemoveTrumpNow
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) January 8, 2020
Attacks on our bases = so far, so good? What is wrong with him?
— Vanessa Stringer (@VsTring2215) January 8, 2020
Resign. Immediately. Put an adult in charge of this. 😐
— Jack 🇺🇸 (@jackresists) January 8, 2020
do you have any idea just how in over your head you are? no you don't, and that's the problem
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) January 8, 2020
Of course the guy desperate for war thinks an escalated attack on US soliders is grounds for “all is well!”
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 8, 2020
This was entirely avoidable and still avoidable. The choice is still yours.
— CHIDI®️ (@ChidiNwatu) January 8, 2020
We have an Acting Secretary of Defense who was a Raytheon lobbyist.
We have:
No Director of National Intelligence.
No Homeland Security Secretary.
No Navy Secretary
A moron for a President who initiated a totally unnecessary and avoidable conflict.pic.twitter.com/7yEjVlj0zY
— Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) January 8, 2020
Old Trump speeches say what HE will do.pic.twitter.com/9v6HShYzBd
— Aquatic Ecologist (@H2OEcologist) January 8, 2020
All is well? https://t.co/QH9GqxiaH9
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 8, 2020
NO. All is not well. Fuck you. https://t.co/rr95eaqCQg
— Alternative HHS (@AltHHS) January 8, 2020
Defend your nonsense to the country face to face, coward https://t.co/SQ6PrDm8dW
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) January 8, 2020
What the fuck is this shit? https://t.co/yCzf3acPPR
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 8, 2020
The lake of piss around your grave is going to be MASSIVE. That will be the first time in your life that you will ever impress anyone. https://t.co/7wK1wZMQwI
— 🌶🚩☭ (@mrs_socialista) January 8, 2020
All is well! The people that died were brown. So far, so good! https://t.co/YewOA4iNEg
— Gina (@ginadivittorio) January 8, 2020
Are you freaking kidding me?!
"All is well" in the same tweet as "assessment of casualties."
People just died because Trump got our military bases attacked. And more to come. And he thinks "all is well."
All is NOT well, and neither is Donald Trump. https://t.co/wn1bb0MCtK
— Kristin Mink #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachKavanaugh (@KristinMinkDC) January 8, 2020
All is well! Unless you got blown up by one of their missiles then all is shit! Just SHTFU you idiot. https://t.co/sCi9ecs2lA
— Charlie Cooke (@Bkcharlie) January 8, 2020
holy crap, this lunatic is going to get us all killed. https://t.co/WTIaRxQmN7
— Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) January 8, 2020