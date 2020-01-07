Quantcast
‘All is well?’: Onlookers flabbergasted Trump claims ‘so far, so good’ — after US troops attacked by ballistic missiles

Published

50 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night took to his favorite social media platform to argue that “all is well” in the Middle East — following Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on multiple military bases inside Iraq.

“All is well!” Trump claimed.

“Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good!” he argued.

Trump added that he would be making a statement on Wednesday.

The internet was shocked that he would claim things are “good” as it appears the United States is at war with Iran after the assassination of General Qassim Suleimani, which the Iranians declared to be an act of war.

Here’s what some people were saying about Trump’s declaration that “all is well”:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
