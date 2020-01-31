‘Anyone surprised? Anyone?’: Murkowski buried for ‘no’ vote on witnesses despite Cipollone Ukraine complicity

In what might be the one of the worst cases of political bad timing in U.S. Senate history, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced she would vote with her party and against impeachment witnesses in the trial of Donald Trump just moments after the New York Times implicated White House counsel Pat Cipollone in the president’s Ukraine scandal.

Murkowski’s decision to help shut down the trial in the GOP-majority Senate as quickly as possible kept Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) from having three GOP lawmakers (the other two are Utah’s Mitt Romney and Maine’s Susan Collins) call for witnesses.

Murkowski was quickly buried on Twitter for stringing the public along overnight when it was anticipated that she would not break ranks.

You can see some responses below:

Murkowski spokeswoman confirms she will vote “NO” on witnesses, statement coming shortly. https://t.co/cWGKEey8N4 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) January 31, 2020

Guess we found out how heinously complicit the @gop have chosen to be. — Padraig (@patrickmkcirtap) January 31, 2020

.@lisamurkowski has “come to the conclusion …there will be no fair trial in the Senate.” Her NO vote only means she has concluded “Congress has failed”…”as an institution.” Logically, if she agrees with @SenAlexander on the evidence to date, SHE SHOULD VOTE TO CONVICT. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 31, 2020

Well hello traitor — J (@JBxyz123) January 31, 2020

We knew this when Susan Collins said she was a yes vote. Susan Collins never votes against republicans when it will actually have an impact on anything. — Fiona Swan (@FeonaSwan) January 31, 2020

Anyone surprised? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller? — 🇨🇦 RubyTuesday 🇨🇦 (@RubyTuesday_72) January 31, 2020

The Murkowski vote is largely, I think, about maintaining the myth of Roberts' neutrality. Him casting a deciding vote would have been an optics disaster, and they want to keep him clean so he can continue to deliver for them. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 31, 2020

Okay! Her funeral. Where can I send her copy of Bolton's book? — 2018wow (@2018wow) January 31, 2020

Murkowski announced her decision at a senate lunch and her GOP colleagues cheered wildly liked crazed fans at a football game. There is nothing impressive or decent about letting people off the hook. You’ve done a terrible, terrible thing to our country, Senator. @lisamurkowski — suzsolon (@AngryInAGoodWay) January 31, 2020

This, from @lisamurkowski, is just deeply pathetic, and I suspect she knows it. It becomes hard to have a democracy if one party — the GOP — no longer feels even the slightest obligation to make real arguments, and has decided there is no penalty for such bottomless bad faith. https://t.co/tcdFWFu31J — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) January 31, 2020

have fun losing your election — Nick (@nbaiamonte2) January 31, 2020

Pathetic. — Alyssa Jules (@missalyssajules) January 31, 2020