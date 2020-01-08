Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Are you for a real trial or a fake trial’: MSNBC panel tells locals to demand answers from Senators

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is being paused as Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to allow for any witnesses to be called. But in an MSNBC panel Wednesday, the panel agreed that one way to fix the problem is by local reporters and constituents probing endangered Republican Senators to answer whether they would support a fair trial or a fake trial.

ADVERTISEMENT

Host Lawerence O’Donnell said that it’s clear McConnell has no intention of negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) or Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he has the votes to proceed without any witnesses. Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) agreed that he supports a fake trial without witness, claiming he supports the “Bill Clinton rules,” where a slate of witnesses had already testified in the House under oath. The Senate then voted whether to hear them again.

As Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Wednesday, if Romney wants that model then he should support Trump’s staff being called to testify as soon as possible.

Host Joy Reid said it’s unknown how many Republicans will be willing to support witnesses. Still, it is in the best interest of the so-called “endangered Republicans” to support witnesses and a legitimate trial.

Currently, Sens.Corey Gardner (R-SC), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) aren’t looking good in 2020.

“The vulnerable senators up for re-election need to make decisions because you’re not going to get re-elected in Colorado rubber-stamping a fake trial,” said Reid.

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on to say that McConnell thinks he holds all of the cards, but “he’s really quite foolish.”

O’Donnell asked if Pelosi should be asking reporters in Maine to demand Sen. Collins answer whether she supports a real trial or a fake one.

See the full video below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Are you for a real trial or a fake trial’: MSNBC panel tells locals to demand answers for Senators

Published

1 min ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is being paused as Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to allow for any witnesses to be called. But in an MSNBC panel Wednesday, the panel agreed that one way to fix the problem is by local reporters and constituents probing endangered Republican Senators to answer whether they would support a fair trial or a fake trial.

Host Lawerence O'Donnell said that it's clear McConnell has no intention of negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) or Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he has the votes to proceed without any witnesses. Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) agreed that he supports a fake trial without witness, claiming he supports the "Bill Clinton rules," where a slate of witnesses had already testified in the House under oath. The Senate then voted whether to hear them again.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rick Wilson pens 11 new rules for Republicans who have decided to worship Donald Trump as their God

Published

20 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Former Republican Rick Wilson unleashed an epic rant against Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Wednesday night. As part of the mockery of the South Carolina Senator, Wilson outlined new rules for Republican officials to follow under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who he called "Sniffles The Clown."

"The assertion by Lindsay Graham that today’s bizarre performance by Sniffles The Clown was on par with 'Tear Down This Wall' is part of the Saddamification of the GOP," said Wilson.

"What are the new rules?" he asked.

Never be the first guy to stop clapping when Trump speaks.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Shiite militias may try to avenge Suleimani’s death by targeting US forces: Officials told members of Congress

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

A new report from the Daily Beast explained that the officials that briefed members of Congress Wednesday revealed that there is a fear Shiite militias in Iraq could attack United States military forces.

In multiple briefings, elected members in both chambers of Congress were told it might be more likely because Qassem Suleimani has a greater strategic influence.

"One of the sources said concerns include the possibility that the militias may try to avenge Suleimani's death by targeting U.S. troops," the report said. "Another said Soleimani acted as 'somewhat of a check' on the militias, and that no other Iranian official has the same ability to keep them from operating without a strategy."

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image