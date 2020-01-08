‘Are you for a real trial or a fake trial’: MSNBC panel tells locals to demand answers from Senators

President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate is being paused as Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refuses to allow for any witnesses to be called. But in an MSNBC panel Wednesday, the panel agreed that one way to fix the problem is by local reporters and constituents probing endangered Republican Senators to answer whether they would support a fair trial or a fake trial.

Host Lawerence O’Donnell said that it’s clear McConnell has no intention of negotiating with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) or Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) because he has the votes to proceed without any witnesses. Even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) agreed that he supports a fake trial without witness, claiming he supports the “Bill Clinton rules,” where a slate of witnesses had already testified in the House under oath. The Senate then voted whether to hear them again.

As Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Wednesday, if Romney wants that model then he should support Trump’s staff being called to testify as soon as possible.

Host Joy Reid said it’s unknown how many Republicans will be willing to support witnesses. Still, it is in the best interest of the so-called “endangered Republicans” to support witnesses and a legitimate trial.

Currently, Sens.Corey Gardner (R-SC), Martha McSally (R-AZ), Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Susan Collins (R-ME) aren’t looking good in 2020.

“The vulnerable senators up for re-election need to make decisions because you’re not going to get re-elected in Colorado rubber-stamping a fake trial,” said Reid.

She went on to say that McConnell thinks he holds all of the cards, but “he’s really quite foolish.”

O’Donnell asked if Pelosi should be asking reporters in Maine to demand Sen. Collins answer whether she supports a real trial or a fake one.

See the full video below: