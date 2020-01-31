‘Arizonans can’t trust Martha McSally’: GOP senator ripped for vote against impeachment trial witnesses

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) was appointed to fill the remainder of Sen. John McCain’s seat. It wasn’t long after she lost the Senate election in 2018 that McSally was given the participation trophy of an appointed seat. Now, she seems to be struggling to keep the seat up against former astronaut Cap. Mark Kelly.

McSally’s polling is not doing well as she faces off against a beloved candidate who fought to help his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, come back from a gunshot to the head at a town hall meeting. It’s unknown if McSally understands she is likely to lose her seat in November and was willing to take one for the GOP team instead of voting for her own self-preservation.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is also one of the least popular senators in the United States. A new Civiqs poll showed a one percent increase in support for impeachment to 50 percent.

Arizona citizens took to Twitter to blast McSally for a vote. You can see their comments below:

It's clear Arizonans can't trust Martha McSally to do what's right or seek out the truth. Throughout this trial, McSally's only goal has been to protect her personal political career and the party leaders who helped her get appointed after Arizonans rejected her in 2018. #azsen https://t.co/IlFdn4ALJq — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) January 31, 2020

#VoteThemOut2020 @SenMcSallyAZ #AZ Bye bye. how many days were u an appointed Senator? — 💜Mueller💜Team Pelosi Nadler Schiff Cummings IM🍑 (@RoxEK1954) January 31, 2020

#GOPTraitors Hey #Arizona! Are you ready to get @SenMcSallyAZ out?

Here are some of her challengers! Hey #MarthaMcSally, I hope you're renting! pic.twitter.com/aG8w3WI63r — RIP Republican Integrity (@AnyoneBut2020) January 31, 2020

"I am very disappointed in Martha McSally. I voted for her […] because I thought she […] had some integrity." Must read –> Arizonans call on @SenMcSallyAZ to back trial witnesses and get to the truth. https://t.co/jm9o65k3Ed #azsen — Arizona Democratic Party (@azdemparty) January 31, 2020