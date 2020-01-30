Quantcast
New poll shows support for impeachment in the states of embattled GOP senators

1 min ago

Civiqs revealed a state-by-state poll looking at support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. According to the numbers, some of the most endangered Republican senators are facing an electorate that supports the impeachment of the president.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is facing one of the largest group of impeachment supporters in her electorate, with 61 percent support. It is paired with the Morning Consult Poll that has charted the popularity of senators in their own states. Collins has been steadily losing support since her support of alleged rapist and anti-choice appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Recently, however, Collins fell to the least-liked senator in her home state, surpassing even Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who has held the title for at least the last year.

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) has 55 percent support for impeachment in Colorado, a state that has grown increasingly more progressive. A poll cited by Real Clear Politics showed him 13 percent down up against his Democratic opponent.

Se. Pat Toomey (R-PA) isn’t up for reelection until 2024, however, Pennsylvania will be a key swing state for Republicans in 2020. Support for impeachment increased four points to a 51 percent majority in the state.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is up for reelection in 2020, and support for impeachment has increased by 2 percent in the state to a 50 percent majority. Ernst is the third-least popular senator in her own state, the Morning Consult poll ranked. She has only a 37 percent approval rating among Iowa voters. The survey showed 42 percent of Iowans disapprove of her as a senator.

Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) is also one of the least popular senators. The new Civiqs poll showed a one percent increase in support for impeachment to a 50 percent majority. McSally has been struggling to get above retired astronaut Mark Kelly, who is polling at 46 percent in a recent PPP poll. McSally is at only 42 percent.

